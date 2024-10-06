Lauren Boebert Looks Unrecognizable as She Ditches Her Signature Specs in Latest Appearance

Lauren Boebert, a Republican lawmaker from Colorado, has climbed quickly in the ranks of former president Donald Trump. Wearing tight jeans, sparkling high heels, and blonde hair, she made her stylish debut in the political arena. According to the Colorado Sun, to create a strong impact, Boebert replaced her bleached blonde hair and plaid shirt with a long, dark hairstyle, red lips, and glasses, a la former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin. Later, she experimented with her go-to look and tried going without spectacles for family and political photo sessions to seem more carefree and fashionable.

Has anyone else noticed that Lauren Boebert was never photographed wearing glasses until she ran for Congress?



It's almost like her campaign team advised her that glasses would make her look smarter than she really is.

Boebert looked unrecognizable in her makeup and glass-free style, fans however welcomed the refreshing change. Some even praised her Instagram posts, "Stop covering up your big brown eyes with those ugly glasses," a person wrote. Meanwhile, others seemed to disagree, "No glasses again. Only for congress. To try and look intelligent?? It ain't working. Lol," a netizen mocked. According to The List, Boebert has been posting her new look while on outings with her children or flaunting selfies.

In addition, some fans commented on the congresswoman's photo twice because they believed her makeup looked hideous now that her glasses were off. "Did she use a paintbrush to put 50 pounds of makeup on WTF?" a user commented first, and "The makeup is as fake as her" came the second comment. Meanwhile, few online users believe that the Colorado representative is faking her eye power.

"That's extremely probable. Her 'choice' of glasses exactly fits the formula, too — dark frames and medium frame thickness. Supporting this is that this is close to or are, in fact, are, zero strength glasses (demonstrated via no relative shifting of image of the side of her head)," a person tweeted to explain that Boebert may be using 'zero' power glasses just keep up with her political image.

"That's extremely probable. Her 'choice' of glasses exactly fits the formula, too — dark frames and medium frame thickness. Supporting this is that this is close to or are, in fact, are, zero strength glasses (demonstrated via no relative shifting of image of the side of her head)," a person tweeted to explain that Boebert may be using 'zero' power glasses just keep up with her political image.

As per Nicki Swift, however, social media isn't the only place where jokes about Boebert's glasses appear. In a 2021 monologue, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also poked fun at the Republican politician and her divisive opinions."This is a woman who wears glasses to make it seem like she can read," he mocked on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In May 2024 she uploaded pictures from a high school graduation that showcased her without glasses. Her face appeared slightly older and more angular due to the sudden change in look. She also wore her lips bare, which added to her aged appearance. Supporters instantly pointed out and commented on Instagram, "I'm missing the red lipstick," one person wrote.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

In April 2024, Boebert provided yet another style evolution without spectacles, following an emergency blood clot removal surgery that led to a diagnosis of May-Thurner Syndrome. Boebert thanked her fans for their support on social media by posting pictures of herself holding her oldest son Tyler's infant in a hospital bed, even though she was wearing a lot of makeup. Fans thought she looked stunning without her glasses, though not to everyone's taste, Boebert's style is undoubtedly popular with a certain number of her supporters.