Jimmy Kimmel Presents Funny Clip of What Trump's 'Speech' at Son Barron’s Graduation Would Look Like

Former President Donald Trump didn’t speak at his 18-year-old-son Barron’s high school graduation ceremony last week. However, recently, late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel took the opportunity to imagine the kind of speech Trump might have given had he taken the stage. Trump was able to attend the event after Judge Juan Merchan canceled court for the day in Trump’s hush money trial in New York. Kimmel’s team edited together some of Trump’s 'most inspirational moments' for a hypothetical speech that concluded with Trump’s chilling declaration, “The American dream is dead.” It was a satirical take on what Trump might have said.

Kimmel quipped, “Trump did not speak at the ceremony, which is a shame because never mind [the] circumstance, no one is more full of pump than Trump. And when it comes to wisdom he has a lot to offer to these young graduates. But since he didn't, we took the liberty of cobbling together some of his more inspirational moments to make this speech for his son's graduating class.”

Then, a clip begins in which Trump is seen saying, “Let me begin by saying to each member of the graduating class: congratulations. You can do things that stupid people can't do. As we pursue this bright future we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world, China. You all see the future the future is bleak. How are your eyes because they won't be good in 5 years? Hot dogs... let's talk about hot dogs I just had one actually."

In the video, Trump went on, "You have a better chance of being struck by lightning than hitting a whale with your boat. The late great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. If you'd like to see a nice bird cemetery, walk under a windmill sometime. Never ever call Chris Christie a fat pig ever. And look 100% I wish you a lot of luck, work hard, do the best you, can and remember what I said: no drugs no alcohol. Have a good life. The American dream is dead.”

On another note, Kimmel also took Trump and his supporters to task over a controversial video shared on Trump’s Truth Social platform, which referenced creating a 'unified Reich' if Trump were to win back the White House. The comedian stated, “What else does this man have to do for people to see what he is? Grow the mustache? What if he grew the mustache? What if he grew a little blond Hitler mustache? Started strutting around with his arm out straight? You think it would have any effect?”

Kimmel added. “How many of his supporters do you think would say, ‘Alright that’s too much for me.’ I guess maybe 10.” Kimmel even gave Trump a new nickname, “Reich Tyson,” blending his penchant for giving nicknames with a pointed critique.

As per HuffPost, Kimmel has always been swift in mocking Trump, and these are not the only instances. Earlier, in his dramatic monologue, during Trump’s hush money trial, he quipped, “I guess Teddy Doze-evelt is tired from all the winning because he nodded off in court again today…CNN reported that Trump was slumped back in his chair with his eyes closed which is what some call sleeping. Why is this not on TV, by the way? I want to see the drool! The good news for Trump is that one of his family members finally showed up at court today. The bad news is it was Eric.” As per The Guardian, Kimmel further added, “If Eric was on trial, do you think Trump would be there in court for him? Best-case scenario, he pulls up in a limo, yells ‘witch-hunt!’ out the window, and drives back home for a taco bowl.”