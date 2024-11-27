Lauren Boebert Is Ready to Give You Advice — As Long As You Pay Her $250 Per Video

Lauren Boebert has sparked a fresh controversy by joining Cameo, a platform known for celebrities offering personalized video messages for a fee. The far-right Colorado congresswoman announced her new venture over the weekend, making her the first sitting member of Congress. A spokesperson for Cameo confirmed the authenticity of her profile. However, the move could land her in legal trouble.

Boebert initially welcomed fans with a video, saying, "Hey, Cameo, it’s your girl from Colorado, Lauren Boebert." She further added, “Whether you or someone you know needs an America First pep talk, if you want to surprise friends or family with a message for a special day, or if you just want to know my thoughts on whatever’s on your mind, Cameo is the place to connect with me.” Priced at $250 per video, her services provided personalized 'pep talk' videos ranging from motivational talks to celebratory greetings.

Boebert described herself on Cameo as “Not your typical Colorado Republican politician. Jesus loving, Constitutionalist, America first, freedom fighter.” Boebert joins the ranks of former representatives George Santos and Matt Gaetz, who have also ventured onto Cameo under vastly different circumstances. Santos, expelled from Congress amid corruption allegations, reportedly made over $400,000 on the platform, selling videos at $350 each. Gaetz, who recently withdrew his bid for attorney general, charges $500 per video.

Interestingly, Boebert’s Cameo experiment coincided with renewed attention on House Ethics Committee regulations. According to House rules, Members of the House of Representatives are subject to strict regulations regarding outside income, as reported by The New Republic. Lawmakers are capped at earning $31,815 annually from external sources, and they are explicitly barred from receiving honoraria, defined as payments for appearances, speeches, or articles.

Boebert’s Cameo activity raises questions about whether such video messages fall under this prohibition. Kedric Payne of the Campaign Legal Center highlighted the fine line between personal and public roles, noting that "people can cross that line quickly if it’s not clear whether they’re acting in their public or private capacity."

While Boebert avoided using her congressional title or filming in official settings, her Cameo profile initially described her as a 'politician' before being updated to the 'influencer' category. According to The Denver Post, since she didn’t use her title or other facets of her public job for the videos, such as filming in her congressional office, “that should take away any concern she’s trying to use her public job for personal gain,” said Payne.

The platform itself prohibits proceeds from being directed to campaign accounts. The House committee has yet to comment on whether such activities align with the rules governing outside income for sitting members of Congress. Historically, exceptions have been made for qualified individuals engaging in religious or entertainment-related events, but Cameo's personalized videos occupy a gray area.