Barron Trump Starts School Alongside Celebrity Kid Whose Father is Caught in Dire Legal Trouble

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, has decided to attend New York University's Stern School of Business. It has raised eyebrows for several reasons, and the choice represents a departure from family tradition. Barron chose not to attend the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, as his father had done. He chose to pursue a place his father has always criticized, which is New York City. Barron's choice of NYU Stern places him in the company of other celebrity children and nepo kids. One such classmate is Chance Combs, daughter of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. She will be attending NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Chance expressed her delight over her acceptance to NYU on social media in December 2023. "NYU! Dreams do come true!!" she posted on her Instagram Story. This announcement came just a month after her father was accused of sexual misconduct. Cassie Ventura, who was his ex, made these allegations. The presence of these well-known students at NYU demonstrates the university's attractiveness to the children of celebrities and prominent figures. The institution's prominent alumni include Anne Hathaway, Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, and Pedro Pascal. This strengthens its image as a nurturing ground for talent and future superstars.

Barron's decision to attend NYU Stern is particularly interesting given his father's previous comments about New York City. Donald Trump once said, "New York has gone to hell," in 2020. Barron seems unfazed by this and has chosen to make the city his home for the next few years despite his father's harsh criticism. August 2024 was when the young Trump began his college life. He was also caught arriving for class with his Secret Service detail. This scene is fairly common on the NYU campus since many notable people attend the college, as per the Irish Star.

The selection at NYU Stern also connects Barron to his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, who is an alumnus of the college, which may have affected Barron's decision. Melania Trump, Barron's mother, and Donald's wife allegedly intend to spend significant time in New York as well. The NYU campus is close to Trump Tower in Manhattan, where Barron Trump spent much of his childhood and lived until his father was inaugurated as the 45th president in early 2017.\

Barron resided at the White House with his parents until 2019. Following that, Donald and Melania relocated permanently to Trump's own place, which is Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida. Chance is thought to be interested in pursuing an entertainment career. She wanted to focus primarily on acting. She stated that music was not a top interest for her in an interview in 2023. She planned to pursue work behind the camera in the future. "Acting has helped me evolve more as a per- son, and it’s helped me step out of my comfort zone," she said, as per People.