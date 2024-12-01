Laura Loomer Was Banned From Uber and Lyft For Her Bigoted Comments On Drivers: "I Never Want..."

Political activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer is known for her extremist views and scathing commentary over illegals. She launched an anti-Muslim tirade in 2017 following the terror attack in New York. After preliminary investigations showed that Sayfullo Saipov, the perpetrator in the terror incident, was a former Uber driver, Loomer suggested a separate cab service that did not hire Muslims. "Someone needs to create a non-Islamic form of @Uber or @Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver," she wrote on X.

Laura Loomer's now-deleted tweet (Image Source: X| @LauraLoomer)

According to NBC News, the conspiracy theorist continued her verbal attack blaming all Muslims for supporting ISIS activities on American soil. Her actions received severe backlash and she was subsequently banned from both Uber and Lyft platforms. Representatives confirmed to the media that Loomer's accounts had been 'de-activated'. However, that didn't stop the political commentator from slamming the cab service platforms, “Uber will literally hire an Islamic terrorist, but they will ban a conservative journalist for addressing legitimate safety concerns,” she wrote while criticizing their actions. Loomer also promised legal action against both companies for their selective discrimination.

Laura Loomer's now-deleted tweet (Image Source: X| @LauraLoomer)

According to BBC, Loomer jeopardized former president Donald Trump's presidential campaign when she joined him at an event commemorating the 9/11 attacks. She had previously persisted in her anti-Muslim statements and disseminated conspiracy theories, such as the idea that the US government was behind the 9/11 attacks. When Trump repeated her ludicrous allegation that illegal immigrants from Haiti have been consuming domestic pets in a small Ohio city, he became the subject of all jokes. "They are eating the pets of the people that live there," he said during the presidential debate.

Laura Loomer's now-deleted tweet (Image Source: X| @LauraLoomer)

Republicans instantly rallied around the Trump camp and blamed the activist for turning the campaign into an unnecessary media circus. “Regardless of any guardrails the Trump campaign has put on her, I don’t think it’s working,” a source said while revealing that the GOP has warned Trump to stay away from Loomer. "Laura Loomer is a crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly utters disgusting garbage intended to divide Republicans. A DNC plant couldn't do a better job than she is doing to hurt President Trump's chances of winning re-election. Enough," Sen.Thom Tillis tweeted.

Laura Loomer’s disturbing Islamophobic comments and erratic far-right stunts have gotten her banned from Uber, Lyft, Paypal, Venmo, GoFundMe, Chase Bank, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Medium, and CPAC. Also, she just won a congressional primary and has Trump’s support pic.twitter.com/553VfAlKsF — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) September 6, 2020

Later at a news conference held in California, the Republican leader denied having close ties with the political commentator. Trump asserted that Loomer was merely his 'supporter' and that he didn't know anything about her other activities including her conspiracy theories. “I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit," he stated. With an eye toward a full-fledged political career, Loomer ran for the US House of Representatives in Florida in 2020 but was defeated by Democrat Lois Frankel.

Laura Loomer arrives at Philadelphia on The Trump Organization's Boeing 757 ahead of The ABC News Presidential Debate on September 10, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Julia Beverly)

Two years later, she made another attempt in a Republican primary in a different Florida district, failing to defeat Representative Daniel Webster. She has been accused of continuously making inappropriate remarks about Muslim drivers and was banned from a variety of websites, including Facebook, and Instagram. Loomer refers to herself as a "proud Islamophobe."