Seven Things to Know About Donald Trump’s Controversial Friend Laura Loomer

An Outspoken Trump Supporter: Laura Loomer

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Stephanie Keith

While running for Congress as a Republican, Laura Loomer gained notoriety for her extremist views on immigration and Muslims, as well as her support for conspiracy theories. After being banned by other platforms, Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter (now called X) permitted her to rejoin; since then, she has garnered over a million followers. Apart from this, a number of Trump's Republican backers expressed dismay last week when they saw that former president Donald Trump joined by Loomer on many travels. Some other interesting facts about Loomer that are unknown to the general public are as follows.

1. Several Social Media Platforms Banned Loomer

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Raedle

Most social media, ridesharing, and money transfer sites banned the far-right online agitator for hate speech. Known for her guerilla journalism with the far-right activist organization Project Veritas, Loomer poses as an investigative journalist. Following accusations that her postings against Muslims included hate speech, Loomer was deactivated from all three social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Eventually, Lyft, PayPal, and Venmo were all included in the prohibition. As reported by The Palm Beach Post, Loomer has been unrepentant about the substance of any of her postings and has referred to herself as 'the most banned woman on the internet' throughout her campaign.

2. The Republican Presidential Candidate Nearly Hired Loomer

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Trump wanted to bring her on board in April 2023, according to The New York Times, but he ultimately decided against it after hearing from worried senior advisers that she may hurt his campaign. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who is an ally of Trump's extreme right, was quick to criticize the news of Loomer's possible hiring. Trump was warned by Greene that Loomer 'can not be trusted,' and that she would see that he is informed. According to Senator Thom Tillis, Loomer 'is a crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly utters disgusting garbage intended to divide Republicans.' Furthermore, he said that she would undermine Trump's prospects of being elected president in November 2024.

3. Loomer Was the 2020 Republican Primary Winner in Florida

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Julia Beverly

Trump gave Loomer his stamp of approval the moment she won the 2020 GOP primary in Florida. Loomer, who had Trump's backing, narrowly lost to Lois Frankel in the Republican primary for Florida's congressional seat the same year. Yet for the year 2022, Loomer had a different strategy in mind. She challenged Rep. Daniel Webster, a 73-year-old who has been in office since 2011, in the heavily Republican 11th Congressional District of Florida. She came so close to winning. As per MSNBC, Loomer shocked many by receiving 44% of the vote, however Webster narrowly defeated her by around 5,000 votes.

4. Donald Trump’s Statements on Laura Loomer

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mario Tama

Trump acknowledged Loomer at his pre-caucus speech, yelling out, "You want her on your side." He filmed Loomer at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, this past summer, and he gushed about how 'really very special' she is. In April, The New York Times claimed that Trump had instructed campaign staff to recruit Loomer for an official position inside the campaign. However, after the publication of the article, a senior campaign official halted the hiring. As reported by Mediate, Trump advocated a video of Loomer last year on his Truth Social account in which she told an interviewer that she had once told an ex-lover who felt she was too preoccupied with Trump that they needed to realize that he was her number one priority.

5. Laura Loomer’s Conspiracy Theories and False Facts

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Raedle

Someone like Loomer, who promotes QAnon—a complex and end-of-the-world conspiracy theory based on the belief that Trump is fighting the 'deep state'—often has their posts amplified on Trump's social media site. As reported by ABC News, In addition to her vicious racist and sexist comments on Trump's Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, she often publishes social media remarks that are anti-Islamic and anti-immigrant. Last year, she uploaded a video on X that said '9/11 was an Inside Job!' and implied a connection to the September 10, 2001, announcement of $2.3 trillion in 'lost' government funds by then-Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld.

6. Trump and Laura Loomer Have Been on the Road Together

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Julia Beverly

Loomer was seen getting off the aircraft with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump before the debate in Philadelphia, suggesting that she travelled with the former president. Loomer told CNN that she rode with Trump on his jet after the murder attempt, in addition to supporting him at rallies. she told the outlet, "I was with him. I flew with him to the (Republican National Convention), so it could show that I’m a trustworthy person, I have his back." Apart from the traveling, Loomer has foretold that she would join him in his second term as his press secretary. As reported by Mediate, she declared, "Someday I will be his Press Secretary. I will protect him from all of his enemies and haters. They will meet their match in me. #Trump2024."

7. Laura Loomer Has Always Been a Trump Fanatic

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by David Dee Delgado

For a long time, Loomer has been an ardent advocate for the former president. During her recent news appearance in California, Trump justified his connection with her. As reported by Telegraph, Trump stated, "Laura’s been a supporter of mine. She speaks positively of the campaign. I don’t control Laura. She’s a free spirit." However, in what seemed like an effort to put some space between himself and his cheerleader, Trump subsequently expressed his disagreement with Loomer's remarks on Kamala Harris on social media.