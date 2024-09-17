What Laura Loomer Wants From Donald Trump is 'Terrifying,' According to Former Aide

Donald Trump's growing friendship with right-wing activist, Laura Loomer, has raised concerns among some of his allies. Many argue that it can backfire politically and endanger his vote in several key swing states. In particular, controversy arose recently following Loomer's racist social media post targeting Vice President Kamala Harris. On Sunday, former Trump White House press aide, Sarah Matthews, also detailed that Trump’s connection to the conspiracy theorist was particularly troublesome, especially if, like many suspect, Loomer is targeting a role in the next administration.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Stephanie Keith

On Sunday, Matthews appeared on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki and discussed Trump’s ties to Loomer. “I would imagine maybe she wants to be White House press secretary…and that is what is most concerning to me because I’ve talked about this threat of, ‘Who will be staffing a second administration?’” Matthews said, as reported by The Hill. She added, “I like to think that during the first administration, you had people of good character who wanted to staff him and would push back on him, but in a second administration, you’re going to get the Laura Loomers of the world who [will be] in his ear...the ones helping run the country."

Matthews deemed Loomer as a fringe personality and added, “This is the type of person who could potentially have the ear of the leader of the free world, someone who traffics in conspiracy theories, says racist, awful, vile things, and it makes me nervous about what a potential staff for a second Trump term could look like," as reported by HuffPost.

Apart from Matthews, several other Trump allies have also cautioned that Loomer’s controversial remarks about Harris could damage Trump’s appeal among crucial voters, especially in states like Georgia and North Carolina. Speaking to NBC, a Trump ally said, “She has to go. Laura Loomer cannot stay. She just can’t. She is unapologetic. This woman attacked the vice president of the United States in such a racist manner. It was appalling and she hasn’t apologized.”

A Georgia Republican strategist echoed, “There are people who want to be helpful, who want to win, and have the operations to do so. But there is a bridge that those people won’t cross, and it seems right now that Donald Trump is intent on crossing it. If he crosses that bridge with people like Laura Loomer, the people he needs to win won’t be on the other side of it with him.”

I had to go to Laura Loomer’s page to see if she actually said this racist shit.



Yep — she did.



This is what the Republican Party is all about. Disgusting.#VoteBlueForDecency pic.twitter.com/R0ba7OYoDd — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) August 1, 2024

Meanwhile, as reported by NBC News, Trump spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, stated, “These anonymous sources have no idea what they’re talking about. President Trump is leading in Georgia and North Carolina because voters in both states are devastated by Kamala’s inflation and open border policies— those are the issues that Americans trust President Trump to lead on and those are the issues that will decide this election."