Laura Loomer Once Claimed Ron DeSantis' Wife Faked Cancer Just for Votes: "I've Never Seen.."

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist, is well-known for generating media attention by making contentious statements, taking personal jabs, and fabricating conspiracy theories. Loomer diligently campaigned for former president Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential race. In 2023 she criticized Trump's formidable opponent, GOP nominee Ron DeSantis, for the health of his wife, Casey. In a bid to win over voters, the political commentator charged that the Florida governor had faked his wife's cancer battle."DeSantis supporters say you aren’t allowed to criticize Jill DeSantis because she claims she had cancer (I’ve never seen the medical records), " she tweeted.

Demanding Casey release the medical records, Loomer continued, "Personally, I think Jill’s health has been over exaggerated in a desperate effort to get votes for DeSantis. They even used it in a 2022 campaign commercial which is very tacky." According to The Independent, in October 2021, Casey's diagnosis of breast cancer was made public.

Following a successful course of chemotherapy in March 2022, the governor of Florida declared that his wife was cancer-free, “There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful, and humbled I am to hear the words cancer-free,” he said. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

In February 2023 the first lady of Florida introduced the Cancer Connect Collaborative in February 2023, a program that will "assemble a team of medical professionals to analyze and rethink Florida’s approach to combating cancer," per Fox News. The new venture happened to be an extension of Cancer Collect, a program that DeSantis launched in August 2022 to educate cancer patients and survivors on available medical research, community initiatives, and advanced treatments.

Ron & Casey DeSantis during an election night watch party on November 8, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Octavio Jones)

Loomer criticized the initiative saying, “You can’t say ‘my wife is a part of my campaign’ then also say ‘you aren’t allowed to criticize her because she had cancer’. She’s fair game." The conspiracy theorist received severe backlash for her comments, radio/TV host John Cardillo called out Loomer on X saying, "@LauraLoomer’s disgraceful attacks on Casey DeSantis are inexcusable. Claiming a young mother faked cancer is about the most reprehensible thing someone can do to score cheap political points."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha criticized the political activist saying, "One of the most disgusting, vile, patently and intentionally dishonest tweets you'll ever read... as Laura Loomer claims Casey DeSantis faked her own cancer. This is beyond insulting, even for this person." As per Newsweek after the significant counterblast Loomer denied making the claims saying, "Said it's been grossly overblown to raise money and campaign." Following her scathing remarks on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, calling her "pro-FGM [female genital mutilation]" and "anti-Jewish," Loomer was banned from Twitter in 2018. After Tesla founder Elon Musk seized control of Twitter in 2022, she was among the contentious individuals whose accounts were restored.