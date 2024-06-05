Donald Trump Banned From These 37 Countries Due to His Felony Conviction

Since many nations have stringent immigration regulations that target those with criminal histories, former president Donald Trump, who is now a convicted felon, may encounter severe travel limitations. The high-profile hush money case concluded on May 30 with a guilty verdict for Trump on all 34 charges. As he seeks reelection, Trump became the first former U.S president to face criminal convictions.

World Population Review reports that 38 countries including the United States, have banned entry to convicted criminals. These prohibitions remain in effect even if a person retains their passport after conviction. Many of America's closest allies, like Canada, the UK, and Australia, have imposed similar prohibitions. Countries like Mexico, Israel, and China which are at the epicenter of many current international crises, are also on the list. World leaders can sometimes choose to make an exception.

For instance, George W. Bush, who was arrested for drunk driving in the 1970s, faced issues when he planned an official state visit to Canada. However, a special waiver eventually granted entry. The other countries on the list include Argentina, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, Macau, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates.

The judge who oversaw the hush money trial, Justice Juan Merchan, has not yet imposed any travel limitations on the former president. Trump's sentencing hearing is scheduled to commence at 10 a.m. on July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention, where his candidacy for the presidency will be formally announced. Trump has not yet declared any intentions to travel internationally, instead intends to ramp up his domestic campaigning efforts.

In the past, the Trump administration imposed travel bans on predominantly Muslim countries. If re-elected, he intends to renew and reform U.S. travel restrictions, reinstating a travel ban more stringent than before. In 2018, a 5-4 decision from the Supreme Court supported a variant of his travel ban. Presidents possess considerable authority to control immigration, according to Chief Justice John Roberts's majority ruling.

As per CBS News, Roberts stated, "The sole prerequisite is that the entry of the covered aliens 'would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.' The President has undoubtedly fulfilled that requirement here."

For fabricating company documents, Trump faces a possible term of one and a half to four years in jail. Imprisonment in New York for the sole offense of fabricating records is unusual, especially for those without a prior criminal record.

As per Reuters, Trump may get a curfew or home confinement if his punishment goes beyond a fine. The technicalities of ensuring his safety while incarcerated might be complex, given that he is a former president with lifelong Secret Service protection. While he appeals his conviction, Trump may be freed on bond.