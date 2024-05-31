Megyn Kelly Warns Donald Trump's Conviction Opens 'Pandora's Box' for Bidens, Obama, and Clintons

Could Joe Biden, Barack Obama, or Bill Clinton be next? Journalist Megyn Kelly thinks so as she warned those celebrating Donald Trump's conviction that the other presidents are now not safe either. The Republican front-runner was declared guilty on all 34 counts by the Manhattan court on Thursday, May 30, in his hush money criminal trial.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

The former Fox host took to X, formerly Twitter, and lashed out, "Guilty on all counts. The country is disgraced. Alvin Bragg should be disbarred. They will rue the day they unleashed this lawfare to corrupt a presidential election." Kelly further slammed the verdict on her SiriusXM podcast. In a six-minute rant, she cautioned that Democrats could be next, as per Daily Mail.

Guilty on all counts. The country is disgraced. Alvin Bragg should be disbarred. They will rue the day they unleashed this lawfare to corrupt a presidential election. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 30, 2024

"This is ridiculous. What a sad day. The country's been disgraced. That's what's happened," she complained. "We made it almost 250 years without doing this. And now, because of falsified business records, we've convicted a former president of the US as a felon." Kelly deemed the trial as petty and warned, "So before you celebrate too much...over this absurd conviction, you wait and ask yourself, what kind of Pandora's box has been opened here?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Dee Delgado

"You don't think we could have done something like this to Bill Clinton or Hillary Clinton or others?" the journalist argued. "We had a standard. We didn't do this in America. We aren't a banana republic, or at least we didn't used to be." Expressing her frustration, she deemed the verdict a "before and after moment for America" as the nation crossed a line it couldn't 'uncross'.

"These Democrats will rue the day they decided to use lawfare to stop a presidential candidate. I'm not talking about violence. I'm talking about tit for tat. You just wait and it won't be Hunter Biden the next time. It's going to be Joe Biden. It could potentially still be Barack Obama. It could still potentially be Hillary Clinton."

Kelly claimed that the Democrats "tasted blood today" and must be given the taste of their own medicine as "that's the only way they'll learn." She continued, "That's it. They're the wolves with the bloody piece of meat in their mouths. That doesn't stop the wolf from coming back for more. The only thing that will stop him is if he loses a limb of his own."

Actually, it's the day accountability came calling on the trumps. — Ron Dorland 🇺🇸 (@DorlandRon) May 30, 2024

The 12-member jury deliberated for 9 1/2 hours before arriving at the verdict. Judge Juan Merchan scheduled the 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee's sentencing for July 11, 2024, at 10 a.m., four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, as per NBC News. His sentence could include a fine or imprisonment of up to four years. Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, promised that they will 'vigorously fight' Merchan's post-trial motions in the coming weeks. Trump becomes the first ever former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.