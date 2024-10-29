Laura Loomer Just Shared an Intimate New Photo with Donald Trump Amid Affair Rumors

Far-Right political activist, Laura Loomer, stirred fresh rumors about her relationship with presidential candidate, Donald Trump, with an intimate new photo of the two that she posted on October 23, 2024, Nicki Swift reported. The image, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows her embracing Trump. Taking a jab at Trump's political opponents, she captioned the same, “Enjoy this picture of me hugging Hitler,"

Enjoy this pic of me hugging Hitler. pic.twitter.com/3BoI7ot2RY — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 23, 2024

Loomer, a steadfast Trump supporter, has been a prominent figure on his campaign trail leading up to the 2024 election. From accompanying Trump on his jet to the September presidential debate to accompanying him at a 9/11 memorial service, her frequent appearances have fueled ongoing affair rumors. Despite initially considering Loomer for an official role in his campaign, Trump reportedly backtracked due to pressure from fellow GOP members.

Laura Loomer on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Stephanie Keith)

Trump has publicly expressed admiration for Loomer, calling her a 'free spirit,' which has raised concerns about their association among some Republican figures. A concerned individual close to the campaign, told Semafor, "Regardless of any guardrails the Trump campaign has put on her, I don't think it's working." The affair rumors gained further traction after comedian Bill Maher referenced Loomer’s proximity to Trump on his HBO show Real Time, implying that she might be in an 'arranged relationship' to influence the election, The Wrap reported.

NEW



Laura Loomer is threatening to sue Bill Maher after he alleged on his show that she’s hooking up with Trump: “I should sue Bill Maher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale, and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” Loomer wrote on her Twitter account



Here’s what Bill Maher… pic.twitter.com/L0bM6S7DUE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 15, 2024

“I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship…she’s very close to Trump. She’s 31, looks like his type,” Maher joked. Enraged by the suggestion, Loomer filed a $150 million defamation lawsuit against Maher and HBO, alleging 'baseless' and 'fabricated' claims that led to “unjustified ridicule, embarrassment, loss of reputation, and professional opportunity, as well as financial damage.”

Trump: The great Laura Loomer, she is a fantastic person



(Laura Loomer is a self-proclaimed white nationalist) pic.twitter.com/9LooBeDc0R — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 27, 2024

Loomer has vehemently denied the speculations, but her social media activity only adds fuel to the fire. Known for her relentless online presence, she frequently shares pro-Trump sentiments and engages with detractors. In a post on October 25, 2024, she shared Trump’s call for accountability, warning that any 'disloyal traitor' in his circle would face repercussions.

In 2 weeks, every disloyal traitor will pretend like they have always been Donald Trump’s best friend.



We won’t let them get away with it.



Once we win, we need to see some accountability so that we can create a barrier between Donald Trump and those who only seek to use him… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 25, 2024

“We won’t let them get away with it,” Loomer vowed, affirming that she was committed to shielding Trump from anyone seeking to exploit him. “Once we win, we need to see some accountability…to create a barrier between Donald Trump and those who only seek to use him and abuse him,” she added. That same day, Loomer hinted that her role within Trump’s circle may be growing.

“I will be conducting my own independent personnel audit and vetting process for key admin positions once positions are filled,” she posted, reiterating her self-assigned role to protect Trump. Loomer’s influence on Trump’s rhetoric has been evident to some observers. Ahead of the presidential debate on September 11, she posted claims about Haitian immigrants "killing people’s pets and hunting domestic animals," which Trump asserted just a day later during his war of words against Kamala Harris.