Laura Loomer Slams Critics Over Trump Affair Rumors: 'The Most Dangerous Person in the World is...'

Concerns grow within the Republican Party as Donald Trump continues to maintain a close relationship with far-right 'conspiracy theorist'—or, rather, the self-proclaimed investigative journalist—Laura Loomer. GOP insiders are reportedly concerned that Loomer's controversial history of racist and sexist remarks could lower Trump’s chances of winning in the November election. Loomer has also faced accusations of an affair with Trump, which she denied on her Loomer Unleashed podcast. During the segment, she slammed her critics for spreading false rumors.

On X (formerly Twitter), Loomer shared a video and penned, "The media is DESPERATE to silence me with their LIES, calling me a racist and a 9/11 conspiracy theorist! They HATE that they can’t control me, and that’s why they’re so scared! That’s why they hate President Trump too because THEY HATE THOSE WHO THEY CANNOT CONTROL!" She added, "For the media and political elites, the most dangerous person in the world is the person who has nothing left to lose. I’ve got nothing to lose, and thus I will keep exposing the truth no matter how hard people try to stop me and no matter what they say about me."

"You can't control me. That's why you hate me. I'm not a violent person. I made a joke. Some people liked it, some people didn't. I don't really care. So I'm not a racist... Say what you want [to say] about me. It's not going to stop me from exposing you. You can't stop me, because you can't break me. You can't break my spirit. I have nothing to lose anymore." In the clip, she was alluding to the backlash she received in response to a racist comment she made about Kamala Harris. Loomer had said that if Harris won the election, the White House would smell like curry, and her speeches would be managed through a call center.

"You guys took everything from me when you canceled me years ago," she added. According to OK! Magazine, Loomer was likely referring to her bans from several social media platforms and rideshare apps. Addressing also the affair rumors with Trump, she said, "Such a salacious lie, so malicious, so disrespectful to Donald Trump and Melania Trump! They’ve taken it so far! Okay? I don’t suck d--- to get to the top. That’s what Kamala Harris does." She added, "I’m not even going to repeat the things that they’re saying about me. Because, well, it’s just honestly the most disgusting s--- I’ve heard in my life."

Previously, Loomer also condemned comedian Bill Maher's joke about her supposed arranged relationship with Trump. "I think maybe Laura Loomer's in an arranged relationship to affect the election because she's very close to Trump," Maher said on his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, as reported by Newsweek. In response, Loomer wrote on X, "I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie. I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream media, the White House, and Leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply because I flew on a plane and I support Donald Trump."