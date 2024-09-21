Laura Loomer Just Ate Dog Food, Here’s the Pro-MAGA Pet Food Company that Convinced Her to Eat It

Conservative activist Laura Loomer released a video this month showing herself trying dog food from a business she hailed as 'amazing.' The brand has been active in promoting MAGA ideas and has found success on the conservative-favored website Rumble. The company behind the dog food topper that Loomer tasted is, Pawsitive, which has ties to others who promote anti-vaccine propaganda and hypermasculinity, two extreme right-wing conservative philosophies.

I just ate dog food.



It’s human grade. Which means you and your dog can share a tasty, nutrient dense treat together.



Order yours today: https://t.co/0m4u4NZzX3



pic.twitter.com/t86mpIEZXv — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 7, 2024

The dog food supplement, according to Loomer's video, is '100 percent human grade' and is prepared using bison organs. With no hormones and no vaccines given to the bison, she boasts that it is sourced from 'protected' Canadian bison. Nevertheless, her video went viral on X, with over a million views, and people started talking about the dog food brand and how Loomer, a close associate of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, became a fan.

Don't pretend it was your first time — JustChayse (@_Just_Chayse_) September 7, 2024

A humorous commenter wrote, "Why feed my dog human food when I can just eat his dog food instead!" Another user inquired, "Okay... but did anyone kiss you after you ate that?" Another user made fun of her, "Yes, you did. And it didn't make you any prettier..." One more individual pointed out, "Laura I can’t help but believe some of the crazies got to you." The cost of the dog product was brought up by another, who also included, "It's a little pricey Laura double the cost of their normal healthy treats but I bought some let's see how they like it."

That’s gross Laura — Eric Finver (@eric_finver) September 7, 2024

Many of the commenters also asked her to get help as according to them her mental health is declining. Furthermore, one user commented, "You need mental health care. Seriously." Yet another amusing commenter proposed, "Steak. I assure you from experience, both you AND your dog can eat it."

Additionally, Vanity Fair broke the story initially that Pawsitive is an exclusive Rumble brand, although the firm's website states that its parent company is Stardust Group, run by entrepreneur Foster Coulson. The 5GFree brand, which offers supplements and badges that claim to shield users from electromagnetic fields, is just one of several Rumble-exclusive products developed by Stardust Group. In addition, there is BeNaked, a supplement business that calls itself 'A Celebration of True Manhood,' 1175 Coffee, a coffee brand that promotes free expression, and Unjected, a dating service for those who did not get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Apart from this, Loomer recently spread false information suggesting that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is enabling immigration status denial for the purchase of firearms. As per Media Matters, in her Rumble broadcast, Loomer was replying to a remark that brought up the fact that, for non-citizens, the background check form for gun purchases requires an Alien ID number. By stating that the ATF permits unauthorized individuals to purchase weapons and by implying that unauthorized individuals possess Alien ID numbers, Loomer is willfully disseminating false information. It is against the law for anyone in the nation illegally to acquire or own weapons, according to an ATF representative who talked with The Associated Press. As long as they provide their Alien ID number while completing the background check, the ATF does not prohibit authorized migrants from lawfully purchasing weapons. Illegal immigrants will not be issued an alien identification number.