CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt took no prisoners in a recent on-air fact-check, dissecting independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s denial of his previous vaccine-related remarks. Hunt, recognizing Kennedy's notoriety for anti-vaccine views, confronted him with his own words.

"Over the summer, in an interview, you said, ‘There’s no vaccine that is, you know, safe and effective.’ Do you still believe that?” Hunt inquired, prompting Kennedy's swift denial. However, Hunt was armed with evidence and challenged him to face the truth. “We have the clip. Please play the clip,” Hunt insisted, unleashing the damning footage from a podcast where Kennedy unequivocally stated, “There’s no vaccine that is, you know, safe and effective,” reported HuffPost. The anchor's persistence was exemplified as she grilled Kennedy on whether he still maintained this stance.

“Please play the clip.” This is how it’s done, and needs to be done with Trump too. Robert F. Kennedy Jr is stopped in his tracks with a fact check. Kudos to Kasie Hunt. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/Kqm16QHvR2 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 15, 2023

Kennedy, a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccines, faced further scrutiny regarding his earlier comments on the pandemic and accusations of antisemitism. In a CNN interview, he defended his remarks, suggesting COVID-19 was 'ethnically targeted' toward Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. Despite acknowledging that some might be 'disturbed,' Kennedy stood by his statements, insisting they weren't antisemitic. “I wish I hadn’t said them, you know. What I said was true,” Kennedy admitted, attempting to navigate through the controversy surrounding his inflammatory remarks. His defense seemingly highlighted a persistent refusal to acknowledge the potential harm caused by his words.

The fact-check extended beyond Kennedy's vaccine skepticism, delving into his comparison of Covid lockdowns to Nazi Germany. Hunt challenged him on this, quoting his wife's condemnation of the remarks as 'reprehensible and insensitive.' Kennedy, however, dismissed his wife's criticism, deflecting blame onto the media for alleged mischaracterizations. As Hunt continued her scrutiny, Kennedy attempted to redefine his anti-vaccine stance, claiming, “I’m not anti-vaccine.” Yet, his history of spreading vaccine misinformation, including falsely stating that hepatitis B vaccines cause more harm than good, contradicts this assertion.

Wish more journalists did this. https://t.co/buCxdaboXJ — Dr. Cindy Jurie (@CindyJurie) December 16, 2023

Kennedy's presidential aspirations also faced the spotlight, with the anchor questioning his views on the 2020 election. While he acknowledged Biden's victory, Kennedy hinted at concerns about the election system without delving into specific allegations of fraud. During the fact-check, Hunt explored the potential impact of Kennedy's independent candidacy in the 2024 election. A Monmouth University poll revealed that 21% of registered voters would consider voting for him, with Kennedy drawing support from both Democrats and Republicans, reported The Hill.

The problem is that the only people who care about fact checking Trump are those who aren't going to vote for him anyway. He knows that. His supporters don't care if he's lying. It's bizarre. This is good journalism here by Kasie Hunt. https://t.co/mVWeHfVn0r — Jon Easter (@johnnystir) December 16, 2023

However, as the survey unveiled Kennedy's unfavorable rating among Democrats at 55%, the anchor underscored the challenge he faces in winning over a diverse electorate. Democratic pundits speculated the boost Kennedy's name might provide in early polls but emphasized the potential impact of his controversial positions on voter preferences. In this intense on-air fact-check, Hunt skillfully weaved through Kennedy's statements, challenging him on vaccine skepticism, COVID-19 claims, and his suitability as a presidential candidate.

