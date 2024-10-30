Latest National Polls Hint At a Major Boost for Donald Trump in The Election Race

In the final days leading up to the 2024 election, the contest between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump has grown more intense. Even in the battleground states, the polling numbers are very close. However, recent national polling indicates that Trump is gaining support nationwide. As per three recent polls, he is either leading or tied with Harris. His supporters now have more trust and confidence in him as a result of this rising trajectory, and while Harris' campaign is confident, they're conscious that every vote counts.

Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Bryce Jordan Center on October 26, 2024. (Image Source: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

According to Newsweek, a poll conducted by The New York Times/Siena College on Friday showed that Trump and Harris were virtually tied with 48% of registered U.S. voters supporting each candidate. 2,516 voters participated in this phone survey, and the result differed from the last one — in which Harris had a 2-point advantage. This estimate was also similar to a CNN/SSRS poll that was released that same day, which showed 47% of potential voters supporting both candidates; in the same poll last month, Harris was just one point ahead. For this election cycle, these polls were the last nationwide surveys that these publications published.

Another nationwide poll released by Tufts Public Opinion Lab on Friday showed that Trump and Harris were almost tied, with Trump receiving 48% of likely voters and Harris receiving 49%. Furthermore, Trump led Harris by a slim margin in some surveys that came out earlier this week. He also had a two-point lead in last week's HarrisX/Forbes poll and a CNBC survey. With the election just a few days away, Democrats are worried about this change in the numbers. However, polls from TIPP Insights, Big Village, and FiveThirtyEight still give Harris a tiny edge, so not all polling data points in the same way.

Nonetheless, over seven out of 10 U.S. adults reported feeling personally stressed about the country's future, economy, and political landscape, according to a recent study by the American Psychological Association. Imani Cherry, a professor of media and public affairs at George Washington University, said, "It shouldn't be passive. It shouldn't be something that people are not speculating on because it's a really big deal and this election in particular is critical. There are a number of very, very, very important issues front of mind for millions and millions of people." However, experts believe that it is irresponsible for political strategists to predict a winner.

Republican pollster Robert Blizzard said, "Polling is not predictive. It's a snapshot in time. My job isn’t to try and predict a result, my job is to use polling to help my candidate or client’s cause or issue be successful." As reported by USA Today, Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher also said, "People need to get off the poll-er coaster. They need to step back from it because people are gaming it and they're playing in our faces. It is not the job of a poll or pollsters to tell the future because we can't." It’s still uncertain if Trump can maintain his momentum or if the Harris team will find a way to regain their footing.