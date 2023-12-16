Late ‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry’s Autopsy Report Unveils the 'Real Cause of His Death'

Everyone's beloved late actor Matthew Perry who was very well known for his role as ‘Chandler Bing’ on Friends had a hilarious persona that lit up every room he walked into. He had a unique skill to crack up some pretty funny jokes at the top of the top of his head. Earlier this year, TMZ reported the actor’s tragic death at his LA residence. The late actor was found ‘drowned’ in his hot tub at the premises as a result of an alleged drug overdose. But, the highly anticipated autopsy report finally puts allegations and theories to rest giving his family, friends, and fans the closure they need.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lester Cohen

Also Read: Zac Efron Honors “Mentor” Matthew Perry in His Acceptance Speech at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Event

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, the aforementioned report was made public this Friday after about two months of thorough investigation. It explained the primary cause of how his assistant found him in the said condition and shed light on the substance to blame. As per Senior Deputy Medical Examiner Raffi Djabourain from Los Angeles County, there were reportedly “high levels of ketamine found in his post-mortem blood specimens.” The report also revealed the primary factors of his death: “Drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine.” The chemical is reportedly “an opioid-like drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction as well as acute and chronic pain.”

Furthermore, he continued to explain in the report: “The main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.” The examiner proceeded to clarify the aforementioned statements about the suspicion of drowning. The report explained: “Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness.” It also continued to highlight his ‘cardiovascular’ troubles: “Coronary artery disease contributes due to exacerbation of ketamine-induced myocardial effects on the heart.”

Also Read: 'Friends' Star Jennifer Aniston Opened Up About Her Final Conversation With Matthew Perry

Finally, the ruling for Perry’s death as per the Medical Examiner was that “the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy.” Previously, as per ABC reports, Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat his anxiety and depression merely a week before his unfortunate passing.

Friends Star Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been revealed as ‘acute effects of ketamine and drowning.’



A post-mortem investigation found the star had as much ketamine in his system as a person under general anesthetic and he became unconscious before drowning. - Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/zuQzdjVRuj — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 16, 2023

Also Read: When Matthew Perry Wrote a ‘Big Fat Check’ to Michael J. Fox’s Foundation After Major ‘Friends’ Deal

Sources reveal that Ketamine is the very same drug used during therapy sessions to tackle both anxiety and depression among other meds. However, the report strictly mentions that the ketamine found in his system at the time wasn’t possibly the very same from a week before. This is because “ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

The “exact method of intake” used by Perry remains an unknown variable to medical experts. Nonetheless, Perry was “reportedly clean for 19 months” in terms of substance abuse as per multiple sources, his close friends, and colleagues. Apart from the drugs the report confirms no solid evidence of the presence of alcohol, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, PCP, and fentanyl in Perry’s system.

More from Inquisitr

Julia Roberts Finally Speaks Out About Ex Matthew Perry's Untimely Demise and Their Past Romance

Sean Penn Sparks Controversy With His Insensitive Remark in Response to Matthew Perry’s Demise