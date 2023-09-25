Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 21, 2023. It has since been updated.

Larsa Pippen is already thinking about a future with Marcus Jordan, the 32-year-old son of the retired Hall of Fame basketball player Michael Jordan, in the cutest way! During the second installment of The Real Housewives of Miami reunion, the 48-year-old reality star addressed speculation about whether she would hyphenate her name if she and Marcus got married, People reported. "I would definitely change my last name for whomsoever I married, that's for sure," Larsa shared.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Look Cozy as They Leave Arrowhead Stadium After the Kansas City Chiefs Won

Larsa has been dating Marcus for at least a few months and was first spotted with him in September 2022. Their relationship has certainly attracted attention as Michael Jordan, 60, used to play for the Chicago Bulls alongside Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, in the 80s and 90s. Larsa played coy when answering if she had hung out with Marcus's father, "I mean, I don't really want to talk about — I want to talk about Marcus and I," she said. "I feel like I'm comfortable talking about Marcus and I."

Pressing on the “unusual” dynamic caused by dating Marcus, she stressed that she never knew Marcus while she was dating Scottie, whom she married in 1997 and divorced in January 2022 after a three-year separation. “I only met [Marcus] a few years ago. I’ve never met him [before],” she explained. “I dated Scottie the very last year he played with Michael. Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn’t like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew her.”

Larsa and Marcus were first spotted together in September as they dined at Miami’s popular restaurant, Zuma. After a few months of speculation and even some public hand-holding, a person close to the couple confirmed they are indeed an item. “It is still casual and they’re having fun,” they told the news outlet in January.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys a Full-blown 'Disneyland' Inspired Baby Shower Before Barker Junior Arrives

Last month, the OnlyFans influencer opened up about the moment she realized that she was more than friends with Marcus. "I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it," she recalled. "And it was weird because I'm not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation. And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him," she added. "That kind of sealed the deal." Pippen and Jordan delighted fans by posting pictures of each other on Valentine's Day this year, with Larsa referring to her boyfriend as her "forever Valentine." Prior to that, the romantic couple had made their relationship Instagram official with an iconic picture taken at Marcus' Trophy Room store in Orlando, Florida.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Trademarks ‘Swiftmas’ in Time for the Holidays and the Much-Awaited Release of "1989"

Marcus confirmed in mid-September, 2023, that he was planning the wedding. "We're looking for a location," said a beaming Jordan, reported TMZ. Michael Jordan had earlier mentioned that he did not approve of his son's realtionship with his team mate's ex-wife.

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’s Co-host Joy Behar Surprises Guest Michael Symon With On-Air Shirtless Request

Joy Behar Confesses She Doesn’t Know Who Sophie Turner Is After Discussing Her Divorce Controversy