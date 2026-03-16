Lara Trump’s Recent Appearance Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors as Social Media Users Ask, “Is That Her Real Face?”

Lara Trump was recently joined by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She appeared to discuss Trump’s recent actions and share her thoughts on the matter. Apart from Leavitt’s responses, the internet has instead focused on Lara Trump’s appearance. Many claim she has had plastic surgery.

During Leavitt’s recent appearance on Fox News, she discussed the ongoing war between the U.S. and Iran. Lara Trump’s questions prompted a series of responses from Leavitt. She shared many important updates on the situation. The internet did scrutinize Leavitt’s comments. But they also zeroed in on a familiar topic: plastic surgery.

🚨 JUST IN: Karoline Leavitt slams media outlets over what she calls “propaganda” aimed at weakening American morale during the Iran conflict. “These are anonymous sources without checking with the people who were actually in the room.”pic.twitter.com/QAkIRlCnHN — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 15, 2026

Both Trump and Leavitt have faced scrutiny over their appearances for months. Many online have dubbed the look ‘Mar-a-Lago face.’ One social media user compared Lara Trump to a “wax figure that blinks with moving lips.” This response sparked further plastic surgery speculation on social media.

One user asked, “Is that her real face? Only her plastic surgeon knows for sure.” The same user added, “She’s had more facelifts than a Beverly Hills home.” Other internet pundits shared several before-and-after pictures of Trump, highlighting differences over the years.

It wasn’t just social media users who have speculated about cosmetic enhancements for Trump. Cosmetic surgery experts have also chimed in, pointing out Trump’s alleged cosmetic enhancements.

“The most jarring aesthetic in this burgeoning MAGA stagecraft is the unbridled embrace of face-altering procedures: plastic surgery, veneers, & injectables like Botox & fillers. The overall look has been disparagingly referred to as ‘Mar-a-Lago face.'” https://t.co/ruJkaonKEy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2025

Dr. Frederick Weniger is a board-certified plastic surgeon from Hilton Head, South Carolina. He commented on her alleged transformation. In an exclusive interview with Glam, Dr. Weniger claimed that Trump has probably undergone many cosmetic enhancement surgeries.

He suggested she may have had Botox, a facelift, and eyebrow procedures. Other enhancements include lip fillers and “fat grafting.” It wasn’t just Dr. Weniger who commented on Trump’s alleged plastic surgery.

Last year, social media users focused on Trump’s eyelids. Speaking exclusively to the Irish Star US in early 2025, Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu commented on a possible eyelid surgery. The expert said, “A closer examination of Lara’s recent photos is also suggestive of blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery, in my opinion.”

The expert compared photos of Trump from her youth with more recent images. She claimed Trump’s eyes appeared “more open and alert.” Dr. Seymenoglu claimed, “This may have been possible by an upper eyelid surgery.”

Like Dr. Weniger, Dr. Seymenoglu also pointed to Botox, facelifts, and injections. Likewise, many others have commented on Trump’s alleged plastic surgeries. However, Trump has strongly denied these rumors and allegations against her.

Last year, some critics described Lara Trump as having a “horse-face-like appearance.” However, she has never publicly commented on undergoing cosmetic enhancements.

Her recent appearance with Leavitt appears to have sparked the rumor mill yet again. In the aftermath of these accusations, Trump has yet to respond. For now, she continues to deny allegations of plastic surgery.