Lara Trump Warns Democrats Face a ‘Huge Problem’ Beyond Biden’s Debate: "If They Decide…"

Lara Trump has raised prominent concerns for the Democratic Party, indicating that their issues extend far beyond President Biden’s underwhelming debate performance. On Sunday Morning Futures, the RNC Co-Chair emphasized, “Joe Biden has said he’s not going anywhere. His campaign came out right after that debate and said not only is he not quitting. They have committed to do the debate in September as well, which is shocking to hear. But Kamala Harris polls just about as bad, if not worse in a lot of cases, than Joe Biden.”

As per Fox News, Lara suggested that bypassing Harris in favor of another candidate, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom or former First Lady Michelle Obama, would be a severe breach of the democratic process. She explained, "Millions of Americans came out in those primaries and voted for Joe Biden to be their nominee on the Democrat side….And so, they have a huge problem on their hands. If they remove Joe Biden from the ticket somehow and they do not have Kamala Harris as their nominee, and they try to plug someone else in, Maria, it is literally going against our democratic process here in this country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump)

The debate over Biden’s capability to continue his presidential campaign has intensified following his recent debate performance. Some Democrats have even suggested that he step aside in favor of another prominent party member. However, the Biden campaign has been adamant that he has no plans to step down and is committed to participating in future debates.

In her continued criticism, Lara contrasted his leadership with that of her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, claiming, “We had four years of Donald Trump. We know how secure our borders were. We know how much more money people had in their pockets, how much cheaper it was to go buy gas, how much safer we felt on the world stage when Donald Trump was there, and people want him back in office,” as reported by The Hill.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Omar Vega

The potential for the Democratic Party to substitute Harris with another candidate without her having gone through the primary process has ignited a prominent debate. Lara remarked, “If they decide right here in the 11th hour to plug somebody else in, and it’s not Kamala Harris, I can’t think of a bigger assault on our democratic process than doing just that. But let's see what they do. Regardless if it's Joe Biden [or] Kamala Harris, Donald Trump's polls show us right now that the American people are behind him." Considering the millions of votes cast in favor of Biden during the primaries, this scenario is a pressing issue for the Democrats, who are already dealing with internal divisions and a lack of strong polling figures for their top candidates.