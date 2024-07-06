Lara Trump Takes Heat for Nitpicking Her Husband, Eric, Over His Habits: “Constant Need of Attention”

The former president's daughter-in-law and current Republican National Committee co-chair, Lara Trump, came under fire for airing grievances about her husband Eric Trump's habits. During the most recent live podcast broadcast of The Right View, Lara went off on a tangent about the housework done by her husband. As reported by OK!, her husband, she said, had emptied the whole dishwasher and he wanted some kind of recognition for his hard work. However, Lara reminded him, "Hey! I do this every single day!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Lara went on to talk about Eric's socks and added, "You know what we have a problem with in our house? Our dog, Ben, likes to steal socks and I don't know what the story is but Eric somehow leaves his socks in a place, in his hamper, where Ben can get them. I have Eric's socks all over our house. They're everywhere." Lara was the target of online sarcasm after her complaints reached the critics on Twitter. One user wrote, "How shocking that two liars in desperate, constant need of attention are in an unhappy marriage."

Lara Trump complains about Eric’s socks being all over the house and wishes that he would at least start helping her with the dishes. pic.twitter.com/ivZE27u56D — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 4, 2024

Another critic mocked her, "Resign, so you have more time for housewife stuff. That's what Repubs want their wives to do." One more user called it a political gimmick and added, "I don’t believe a word of this. This is scripted and is a poor attempt at imagining how real people live and work and get through life. The aim is to make voters think “she’s just like me”, “they’re just like us”. Which is anything but true." Another one shared the sentiment and added, "Yeah, looks like one of the chairs of the RNC knows what kitchen table issues are important to voters. She's really working hard to tap in to what's really important here." One person pointed out, "Yeah like when they spend all their time on TV and podcasts and they don't have anyone at home picking up the socks or a dishwasher to wash the dishes."

What she doesn’t mention is it’s the House Keeper who keeps all the house functioning.. Now! Get this! Just perhaps ask what Nationality the house keeper is. As an Australian who likes a bet?🤔🇦🇺🦘 — zwicky humason (@Zwickyhumason1) July 4, 2024

On her Right View podcast right-wing pundit Lara has consistently promoted election denial and conspiracy theories since she became co-chair of the Republican National Committee on March 8. Longtime RNC employees have lost their jobs under Lara's watch as co-chair, and the party has been reshaped to back her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, in his presidential campaign and several court battles. Along with far-right media and political leaders, she has sought to associate the RNC with Turning Point USA, a conservative youth group and extremist center; Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser and planner of the January 6 coup; and Scott Presler, a QAnon conspiracy theorist.

The billionaire family can't afford a maid? Where are all those gullible MAGA campaign donations going exactly? Airplane fuel so Trump Force 1 can hang out on the tarmac with its Russian and Saudi Arabian plane friends? — RoadTrippingCat🌊🌊🌊 (@colonialcountr3) July 4, 2024

Additionally, on her show Lara and her guests have denied that President Joe Biden received 81 million votes in 2020. As reported by Media Matters, she stated, "I can fully believe, and I do fully believe, that there was some nefarious activity that occurred in 2020. I do not fully believe that 81 million people were so enthusiastic and jazzed up about a guy campaigning out of his basement that he got the most votes in American history — 81 million people. Don't believe it. Don't buy it." She also implied that Democrats are plotting to 'cheat' in 2024, and brought up arguments from the 'great replacement' conspiracy theory, which is associated with white nationalists. This theory states that Democrats are enabling immigration so that white people will be 'replaced' by immigrants and cast Democratic ballots.