Lara Trump Condemns the Biden Campaign For 'Lying To The American People' About His Mental Wellness

Lara Trump took direct aim at the Biden campaign condemning them for "lying to the American people." The co-chairwoman of the Republican National Committee pointed out that President Joe Biden's health condition was kept under the folds by the Democratic Party to gain political benefits.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

Trump went on to call it a "huge problem," as she marked her appearance on Fox News’s Hannity. "I think another thing that’s really stunning right now is the fact that, of course, this is a party that always calls for ‘democracy, democracy is imperiled.’ They have done the least democratic thing right now, and they are, I guess, going to run Kamala Harris. … This woman never received a single win in a single caucus or a primary. She dropped out before her own home state of California in 2016, Sean. As far as we’re concerned from the Trump campaign and the RNC, our vision and our mission are very clear. We are running Donald J. Trump as our president," Trump told Fox News.

The Democrats need to end this farce!



If Joe Biden is not competent enough to fulfill campaign duties he is not competent enough to fulfill the objectives of the White House.



The Democrats and the media lied to the American people for 3 1/2 years straight . — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 23, 2024

Attacking Democrats she added that the Republican Party is focused on their plans to build a strong future while their opposition is meddling with their internal crisis of leadership. Former President Donald Trump's senior advisor Jason Miller shot fire at Vice President Kamala Harris asking about Biden's competency at the given moment as the POTUS. Miller said on Fox News’s Jesse Watters Primetime, "We’ve done the research. We’ve done the polling. We have the ads cut. President Trump is going to defeat whoever the Democrats go and put up. And I want to go back to something. … If Joe Biden isn’t competent enough to run for president, how can he be competent enough to be president now?"

Lara Trump thinks the American people are stupid. She & her trump crime family count on Americans being ignorant & having no knowledge of world affairs so they can be lied to but she underestimates most of us who care about the world around us. — Bella ☮️ (@bellazoe123) October 16, 2019

Miller asserted, "Kamala Harris needs to answer this question, for sure, but when you look at Putin, Xi, the ayatollah, you look at any of our adversaries around the world, they see gross incompetence in the White House. I don’t see how Joe Biden can remain," as reported by the Washington Examiner. Taking a jibe at the Democrats the businessman-turned-politician Trump took to Truth Social to write, "The Democrats pick a candidate, Crooked Joe Biden, he loses the Debate badly, then panics, and makes mistake after mistake, is told he can’t win, and decide they will pick another candidate, probably Harris. They stole the race from Biden after he won it in the primaries — A First! These people are the real THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!"

CNN's Van Jones however lauded the POTUS for his "sacrifice." "But if you‘re a young person watching this, this is leadership, this is patriotism. This is what it means to put the country first put the party first and put the cost first. When your arm gets tired, you let somebody else finish pitching the game. That‘s what Joe Biden has done, and he‘s done that for all of us," he said appreciating Biden as reported by the Washington Examiner.