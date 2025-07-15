Lara Trump Claims ‘Frustrated’ Donald Trump Might Release Epstein Files in New Twist

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has finally commented on the current controversy surrounding the infamous Epstein files. In a shocking twist, she has called for “more transparency.” Despite the U.S. President’s relentless attempts to bury the controversy, his administration’s handling of the whole case has resulted in massive backlash, even among the MAGA base.

During his election campaign, Donald Trump vowed to release the files related to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. However, the whole thing got intense when the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI jointly announced that there would not be any public disclosures related to the case in the future. As the reason, they cited that it has been confirmed that the s-xual predator indeed took his own life in prison, and he did not have the so-called “client list.”

The whole revelation was contradictory, given that Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi said otherwise only a few months before. In February, she claimed that the files were “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

The whole shift has invited the wrath of many MAGA loyalists, including Lara Trump. Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, said on the Benny Johnson podcast, “I do think that there needs to be more transparency on this and I think that will happen.”

On Monday, she also claimed that there would probably be more Epstein documents, which will ultimately be released publicly.

“Look, I don’t know what truly exists there but I know that this is something that is important to the President as well. He does want transparency on all these fronts, everything we’re talking about because it’s frustrated him as well,” the former co-chair of the Republican National Committee explained.

🚨Lara Trump says the Trump administration Will Release more Epstein Evidence and Will Have More Transparency. She says that President Trump Hears the Base on this Issue and knows how “Important” it is and Trump will “set things right.” pic.twitter.com/GaAYgT2OK4 — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) July 14, 2025

“He hears all the noise and he hears all of the consternation out there and I think he’s going to want to set things right as well so I believe that there will probably be more coming on this,” Lara Trump continued.

She also addressed the conspiracy theories that Donald Trump’s administration was also involved in the “cover-up.”

“To everybody out there who’s all worked up about it, there’s no great plot to keep this information away that I’m aware of. I do just believe that maybe it’s been slow-rolled for reasons that he hopefully understand down the line,” Lara said.

Her comments came after Donald Trump made a shocking post on Truth Social, defending Pam Bond and calling MAGA to maintain their unity. “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening.”