Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules has always been a rollercoaster of drama, but for Lala Kent, the aftermath of the bombshell scandal from Season 10 has left her with a feeling she described as 'numb' to Variety. In an exclusive interview, Kent shared her insights into the emotionally charged season 11 while underscoring the challenges faced by the cast and herself. The crux of season 10 was the Sandoval scandal, revolving around Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, which reverberated throughout the reality TV landscape. Not only did it shake the foundations of the cast’s friendships, but the drama also spilled into the personal lives of the involved parties, earning Madix and Sandoval spots on shows like Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer. Kent, however, confessed that season 11 was the first time that she 'felt a little bit numb, and a little checked out.'

33-year-old Kent also revealed that the filming process for season 11 was an emotionally taxing experience, expressing relief that it’s finally over. “It was a very, very difficult season,” she told People. The cast faced a level of division never seen before, with tensions escalating during the reunion, producing a rift that seemed irreconcilable. Kent asserted, "We've never had a divide like this in the group that you literally cannot repair.” While attending an event by the Brent Shapiro Foundation, Kent revealed that the entire filming period was a blur for her, describing it as a 'mind fog.' She admitted, “I don't remember much about the season. I was just very in my own zone this season, which is very different from last year. I was ripping everyone's heads off.”

Beyond the dominion of reality TV, Kent has been using her social media platform and her voice to advocate for causes close to her heart, such as sobriety and drug prevention. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she conveyed her frustration with media outlets focusing solely on drama. However, Kent explained, “I’m not saying don’t write about pettiness—we all love to talk about those things. Take my name out of it: I just want light to be shed on the things that I have my hands in, to truly make a difference in some small way.”

Kent's commitment to making a positive impact is evident as she champions causes like sobriety. “Sobriety is near and dear to my heart,” she stated. “I seek fulfillment in many different areas, and advocacy is one that really fills my cup.” Reflecting on her journey, Kent emphasized her desire to use her platform for meaningful change. “I remember from a very early age, I said that I wanted to grow up and make a difference in this world. What good is my platform if it’s not used to do just that?”

In the wake of the Sandoval scandal and the disarray it caused among the Vanderpump Rules cast, Season 11 promises to be an emotionally charged rollercoaster. Kent, despite feeling 'numb,' stands as a testament to resilience, using her platform to advocate for positive change in the middle of the storm.

