Lala Kent Labelled as a 'Hypocrite' After This Surprising Message to Raquel Leviss

As Vanderpump Rules moves forward without Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, her presence continues to cast a shadow over the drama. In the season 11 premiere of the popular Bravo series, Lala Kent surprised viewers by expressing empathy for Leviss, who opted not to return to the show following her involvement with Tom Sandoval, resulting in the end of his long-term relationship with their co-star Ariana Madix. The source of Kent's empathy came from the perceived isolation Leviss might have experienced in the aftermath of these events, as detailed by The US Sun. During a cast gathering at TomTom, Kent stepped ahead and sent an unexpectedly supportive voice message to Leviss.

Surprising everyone, Kent mentioned her willingness to engage in a conversation with the former cast member. However, this caught her castmates, particularly Madix, off guard. Madix, under the impression that Leviss was still unwelcome in their friend group, confronted Kent for extending support to someone who, during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, had been criticized by Kent for her choices. Madix highlighted the irony, pointing out that Kent herself had insisted that none of her friends be in contact with her ex, Randall Emmett, according to PEOPLE.

Many others also commented on this matter. One user wrote on X, "Lala is the biggest hypocrite. Thank you Ariana for calling it out." Another user wrote, "Lala literally sticking up for Rachel is so weird behavior. It’s a double standard from when she said the same thing about talking to Randall. COME ON LAUREN LETS BFFR." Resuming months after the revelation of Sandoval's affair with Leviss, Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules brought back most of the cast to the Bravo series, with one notable absence—Leviss. Following news of the affair, she took a step back, admitting herself to a mental health facility. After a 90-day stay, she announced her decision not to participate in further filming for the show, as per US Weekly reports.

Lala literally sticking up for Rachel is so weird behavior. It’s a double standard from when she said the same thing about talking to Randall. COME ON LAUREN LETS BFFR #PumpRules — Mama Riss 🩵 (@Riss_Willett) January 31, 2024

During that period, Leviss verified that Kent extended support by reaching out to her after the scandal. She said, “I have a no-contact policy with every single cast member. [But] Lala has reached out to me on Instagram saying that she’s willing to lend an ear." Yet, she made it clear that she had doubts and lacked trust in her former castmates. “I know [Lala] has her own agenda. … They have ulterior motives. They don’t care about my wellbeing. They care about their narrative that they need to portray on this show,” she added. However, Kent decided to send a recorded voice message to Leviss.

Lala is the biggest hypocrite. Thank you Ariana for calling it out. #PumpRules — Laur (@laur1388) January 31, 2024

Bravo enthusiasts were also enlightened about the motivation behind Kent's choice, prompted by an onscreen discussion with Lisa Vanderpump. “I’m feeling a lot of different ways about this Raquel situation. Raquel said, ‘If I go against Tom, I don’t have anybody.’ What I can relate to is feeling isolated,” Kent said. Meanwhile, Vanderpump shared on camera that she could envision Kent setting the stage for others to extend support to Leviss. She said, “Out of all of them, Lala is actually the last person I would expect to have empathy for Raquel. Especially after their interactions."