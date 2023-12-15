Lala Kent Dismisses Jealousy Rumors, Clears the Air on Controversial 'God' Comment About Ariana Madix

Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules known for her candid and sometimes controversial statements, recently found herself at the center of attention after a teaser for the new season hinted at a controversial comment. The remark, which implied that Ariana Madix had become a 'god' after being betrayed, sparked speculation and fueled jealousy rumors. However, Lala Kent is now setting the record straight, claiming that her words were taken out of context.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Says Kody Brown Fell into 'Dark Place' Amid His Failing Marriages

Kent is heard saying in the Season 11 trailer, "I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God." This cryptic statement sparked speculation about Kent's feelings for her co-star Madix, especially in light of Madix's professional success following her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's affair, per Page Six.

Kent took to Instagram to address the growing rumors, jokingly mocking those who assumed she was jealous. The founder of Give Them Lala Beauty, expressed her admiration for Madix via an Amazon Live, saying that her love for her co-star has remained consistent over the years. "I have always been a fan of hers. I think that that shows throughout the years," she said. "Have we had our ups and downs? Absolutely. But to see my friend thrive after such heartbreak? I am so happy for her, and I am so proud of her."

Madix, 38, has made a name for herself professionally, appearing on Dancing With the Stars and landing the lead role of Roxy Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago. To dispel any feelings of jealousy, Kent emphasized Madix's talent, describing her as "as talented as it gets" and asserting that she deserved the opportunities that were coming her way.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Fans Accuse Her of Indirect Jab at Kanye and Bianca After Deleting a Cryptic Quote

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Kent insists that her controversial remark in the teaser was "taken out of context" and teases that viewers will be surprised by its true meaning. She acknowledged the trailer's purpose: to generate buzz, spark debate, and keep fans interested. "That’s what the trailer is meant to do. It riled everyone up, everyone is talking about the trailer, everyone is giving their feedback, people are arguing in the comments section — that’s what we want. The second no one has an opinion on the television we’re making, we no longer have a show,” Kent said, as reported by The International News.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's 'Lumpy Jaw' Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation, Fans Beg Her to 'Stop' It

Lala Kent responds to claims that she’s “jealous” of Ariana Madix’s success #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/xEpHwMo9oh — Taste of Reality (@TasteOf_Reality) December 14, 2023

Kent's possible resentment of the attention and sympathy shown to Madix following her public breakup with Sandoval has sparked speculation that Kent may be feeling overlooked, particularly in light of her public accusations of infidelity against her former fiancé, Randall Emmett.

Kent, on the other hand, is unconcerned about the gossip, emphasizing that opinions, whether positive or negative, contribute to the show's popularity. "So whether ya love me, ya can’t stand me, you think I’m incredible or you think I’m jealous, it’s all the same to me. My name stays in your mouth. I want Ariana’s name to stay in your mouth. I want you to eat and breathe ‘Vanderpump Rules.'"

More from Inquisitr

Gwen Stefani Leaves Her Fans Concerned With a 'Not So Well Hidden, Secret Scar' in New Video

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump Attend The Grand Opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas Together