Lady Gaga's Massive Diamond Ring Fuels Engagement Speculations, 'Gurll, Are U Engaged??'

The world can't seem to get enough of Lady Gaga lately, and the pop icon is fueling the rumor mill once again. Whispers of an engagement have been swirling after the Born This Way singer was spotted rocking a massive diamond ring on that finger during a recent outing in West Hollywood. 38 years old, Gaga stepped out looking every inch the glamorous superstar in an all-black outfit, but it was the blinding sparkler on her left hand that had everyone talking. Could the dazzling rock be a sign that she and her boyfriend, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, are taking the next step?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Don Juan Moore

With the diamond sparkler shining brightly on her finger discreetly tucked in beneath her coat, Gaga's brilliant smile was impossible to miss as it caught everyone's attention. On social media platform X, fans were quick to share their excitement and questions, with comments ranging from shocked questions about her relationship status to skeptical remarks. "I don’t see enough people freaking out about Gaga’s engagement ring?? LIKE HELLO??," one fan inquired. "Gurll, are u engaged??," another asked using crying emoticons.

do you ever just remember that taylor kinney was engaged to lady gaga — c.j 🇵🇸 (@lucygraydeen) April 6, 2024

Gaga was previously engaged to Christian Carino and Taylor Kinney as per ET Online. Although she and Polansky were first connected in 2019, they didn't go official on Instagram until the following year. Since then, they've kept their romance mostly private. Gaga and her long-term partner are "together and going strong" and "content with where things are at" in their "very happy" relationship, according to a source who spoke about the couple earlier this year.

Polansky is the Executive Director of the Parker Foundation, which he co-founded. Meanwhile, Gaga's recent professional concentration is on her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. Although the project's specifics are being kept under wraps, it appears that the movie will closely adapt the DC Comics tale of the romance between Harley Quinn and the Joker (Joaquin Phoenix). Polansky, a prominent figure in technology and philanthropy. His organization is committed to a number of causes, such as the arts, civic engagement, global public health, and life sciences. In addition, he is a board member of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, a San Francisco-based organization that funds cancer treatment research. Polansky is a distinguished alumnus of the Harvard University class of 2006, having graduated with honors in both computer science and applied mathematics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Gaga and Polansky were seen together on multiple occasions even before their relationship was revealed. For example, we have the incident of the New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas. They were spotted kissing, though Polansky was not named at the time. Rumors were further stoked by the couple's actions in Miami during Super Bowl LIV weekend. That occasion included a balcony kiss and Polansky's attendance at Gaga's performance with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta. Gaga took to Instagram to soft launch about her budding romance with her boyfriend after the Super Bowl. It was a touching photo that captured their happy Miami experience. She wrote, "We had so much fun in Miami," assuring her fans of their developing romance, as per Hello Magazine.