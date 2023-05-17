Lady Gaga's $22.5 Million Malibu Home Surrounded by Police After Repeated Visits From 'Stalker' Fan

In a harrowing turn of events, Lady Gaga's tranquil Malibu estate became the center of attention as law enforcement rushed to confront a persistent fan who had repeatedly visited her property. The pop sensation, known for her chart-topping hits and mesmerizing performances, had an individual enter her estate and leave her blossoms, one among the many gifts he reportedly left for her. This incident has sparked concerns regarding the safety and privacy of high-profile celebrities.

On a seemingly ordinary Thursday evening, Lady Gaga's security personnel raised the alarm when they discovered an unknown man on her $22.5 Million worth property. The security team swiftly detained the individual until law enforcement arrived. According to TMZ, the man explained that he was merely attempting to drop off flowers at the singer's residence.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

What raised further alarm was the revelation that this man had visited Gaga's property on multiple occasions, leaving behind small gifts for the superstar. Sources close to the incident shared with TMZ that Gaga's security team had previously noticed the same individual making these deliveries. While the intention behind the gifts may have been well-meaning, the frequency of these visits understandably led to heightened concern for the safety of the artist.

Lady Gaga, like many A-list celebrities, places great importance on her personal security. Employing the services of top-notch bodyguards, she aims to safeguard her well-being and privacy. Among her trusted security detail is Peter Van der Veen, a renowned professional bodyguard who has also worked with prominent figures such as Iggy Azalea and Adele, as per Daily Mail. Van der Veen's expertise and experience have made him a sought-after protector for high-profile personalities.

Van der Veen's presence as Adele's protector ignited the admiration of many fans, as he stood tall among the crowd, rarely leaving her side. Given his credentials, it is no surprise that numerous prominent figures have sought his expertise in providing security. Prior to his illustrious career as a bodyguard, Van der Veen was crowned Mr. Europe in 2005, showcasing his dedication to physical fitness and strength.

Hailing from the Netherlands, he even made appearances on backing tracks for Lady Gaga, notably in her 2011 hit Government Hooker. Van der Veen initially worked with Lady Gaga from 2010 to 2015 before rejoining her team in 2018, demonstrating a strong professional relationship between the two.

Amidst this unsettling incident, Gaga continues to captivate audiences with her multifaceted talent. Currently, she is involved in an upcoming project titled Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she will portray the iconic character of Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix. The film explores the origin of Quinn, a former Arkham Asylum psychiatrist who finds herself entangled in a dangerous love affair with the Joker. Fans eagerly anticipate its release, which is scheduled for October 4, 2024.