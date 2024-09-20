Lady Gaga Addresses Old Rumors Claiming She is a Man: "Fixing a Rumor Was Not in the Best Interest.."

Pop icon Lady Gaga has finally broken her silence on the irrelevant claims that marred her success in the music industry. In her recent appearance on What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates, Gaga spilled why she didn't want any gaga around the rumors about her sexuality or gender as reported by Rolling Stone. The pop star shared how the rumor "went all over the world" when she was busy promoting her work and touring in her 20s.

“People assume [...] that my performance is what’s not real. But to me, that’s the most real thing that you’ll see about me.”



Lady Gaga talks about how she's handled misinformation in her career in What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates.

A fake image went viral claiming that Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta may be pretending to be a woman. Speaking to Bill Gates, the Applause songstress shared, "They were like, ‘You know, there’s this rumor that you’re a man. Like, what do you have to say about that?’ The reason I didn’t answer the question was because I didn’t feel like a victim with that lie." Recalling her thoughts behind her decision the Queer community advocate in the music industry said that she never wanted a child who faced similar allegations to feel ashamed and rather look up to her and embrace pride.

"It’s like sometimes, I guess what I’m saying, is I’ve been in situations where fixing a rumor was not in the best interest of — I thought of like the well-being of other people," she said. "So, in that case, I tried to be thought-provoking and disruptive in another way. I tried to use the misinformation to create another disruptive point," the 38-year-old artist added. In an interview that went on to become one of the iconic moments of pop culture, Gaga was told by interviewer, Anderson Cooper that, "There was that rumor that you had a male appendage." She responded calmly, by saying, "Maybe I do. Would it be so terrible?"

lady gaga embarrassing anderson cooper for a transphobic question.

Cooper followed up, "But it’s interesting. A lot of artists would have put out some sort of statement saying ‘This is absolutely not true’, but you have fun with it." Gaga questioned firmly, "Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis?" She further stated, "My fans don’t care and neither do I," appearing comfortable and unbothered by the speculations. The Grammy-award-winning singer and performer never clarified the baseless rumors and continued to thrive in her successful music career.

The rockstar candidly told the Microsoft CEO and billionaire how she barely paid heed to such shallow "misinformation." "I’ve been used to lies being printed about me. I’m a performer. I think it’s kind of funny," the Born This Way singer reiterated per CNN. Gaga carved her niche in the global music industry by popularising art pop with her thematic music videos and electrifying performance. Her advocacy for the queer community continues to live on with her powerful music to date.