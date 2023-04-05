L.A. Mansion Featured in Miley Cyrus' "Endless Summer" Video Hits the Market for $16.5 Million

Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) music video was recently shot in the iconic Farralone House situated in Chatsworth, a suburban neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley. The luxurious estate is now up for sale at an estimated $16.5 million, as reported by Mansion Global.

“Farralone presents a rare and brilliant hilltop exposition of the post-war California Bauhaus by a master architect,” says Mike Deasy, Chairman of DPP Real Estate. He further says, "It was designed in 1951 by renowned architect William Pereira for banking heiress Dora Hutchinson. Since then, it’s been a haven for celebrities, from Frank Sinatra—who lived there in the 1950s and 1960s—to Judy Garland and Lucille Ball."

The lavish six-bedroom and seven-bathroom estate is regularly featured in popular movies and TV shows, including the backdrop for Mad Men and Dreamgirls (2006). The sprawling 14-acre estate has been on and off the market for years. It was previously listed in 2015 and 2018 and was on the market once again in 2021 for $21.5 million. Last fall, it was relisted for $12.75 million, but an additional 7-acre plot—with zoning for 10 new dwellings—was not included. The full estate was re-listed at the end of March.

The secluded midcentury gem that was recently featured in Miley Cyrus's studio album, showcased breathtaking California scenes: a pool, a patio, places to lounge, walking paths surrounded by native plantings and Mid-Century Modern architecture. The Flowers singer, styled in a white ensemble, performed on an elevated platform with the Santa Monica and San Gabriel mountains as the backdrop.

Legendary singer, Frank Sinatra’s former home also features hardwood and zebra cork floors, elegant white interiors, built-in shelving, 16-foot ceilings and retractable walls that connect with the lush outdoors. Offering panoramic views of the Santa Monica and San Gabriel mountain ranges from every corner of the modern mansion, it also overlooks the 1,325-acre meadowlands of Lake Chatsworth nature preserve, with a pool and an extended pergola-covered terrace. Sinatra and his elite guests—including Marilyn Monroe, who reportedly resided in his guest house for several years—gave the luxurious property its original claim to fame.

"It’s a working house, with production companies sometimes using in as many as 300 people and paying $25,000 a day to use the site," says Mr. Livingstone, who is newly marketing the home with Craig Knizek, also of the Agency.

"Four of the seven acres comprise a flat, buildable area, which would allow the next owner to build an equestrian or a second guest house. A family could live in it and make it their home," Mr. Livingstone said, "or it could be bought just as an investment."