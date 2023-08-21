Kylie Minogue Upset After Harry Styles Overtook Her for This Major Celeb Record

Madame Tussauds is renowned for its array of celebrity wax figurine collections. From Michael Jackson to Zendaya, this place has every famous person that ever lived or lives in wax form. These museums are spread across the world and have replicas of the personalities in different avatars all around.

But one person held the record for having the most wax figures of herself. She’s none other than Kylie Minogue, who has five such realistic versions of herself. But the singer was recently overrun by none other than the charming Harry Styles.

The Sun reports that the Sign Of The Times singer now has seven wax doppelgangers of him stealing the title from Minogue. She wasn’t too happy to hear the news and expressed her thoughts on the matter. “I’ve got some work to do clearly,” said the Padam Padam singer with determination.

She went on to express her sullen nature over the recent declaration. "This is dreadful news," notes Minogue. "You’ve really brought my day down," she continues to say in exasperation. The singer went on to explain what her next course of action would include.

"I’m going to go to Madame Tussauds and make all of my previous waxworks from 1989, or whenever it was, surround Harry," declared Minogue as she pondered over this action. And called this ordeal a "Faceoff". She then explained what she had to do in order to keep anyone from ‘stealing’ her title.

The singer is reportedly set to release her 16th album of her career, Tension. Which is set to come out later this year, in September. "See why I have to keep making records? I’ve got to keep the stats up," she says in good humor in light of recent events.

The evergreen singer recently shared a video montage featuring the bittersweet moments from her first album, which made its debut 35 years ago! From her early days to her renowned songs in different styles and aesthetics, she seemed truly grateful for all the love and support from her fans through the years. "Thank you for 35 years of LOVE!!"

"This brings back SO many memories! My debut, celebrating in neon pink and clear aquamarine!” mentioned the singer in nostalgia. Several fans in the comment section remembered how incredible the album was. “My entire teen years in one reel. Heaven!!!” said one person fondly. “Thank you for 35 years of dance tracks!!” said another one in gratitude. “Definitely one of my most favorite debut albums!” gushed a final one.

Minogue recently shared some information regarding her new album, with the dazzling new cover announcing that it’s available for pre-order. "The album is a blend of personal reflection, club abandon, and melancholic highs," explained the singer. As per her details, it sure is set to be another banger to look forward to.

