Kylie Jenner’s Postpartum Depression Left Her ‘Hysterically Crying’ All Day

Kylie Jenner is opening up about one of the most challenging experiences of her life – postpartum depression. The reality TV star recently revealed the emotional toll that postpartum depression took on her after the births of her two children, Stormi and Aire, both of whom she shares with her ex-partner Travis Scott. In a candid interview, Jenner confessed, “Stormi’s lasted a year. I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again. I think, being pregnant, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

As per E! News, Jenner explained that her experience with postpartum depression was different with each child. She confessed, “It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about. On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’ Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before because when the hormones hit you can't make decisions. You can't."

This struggle to settle on a name left her feeling like a failure. She said, “When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me. My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time. And my daughter, still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight? That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.’ And I’m like, ‘You know what, we are not doing this again.’” She further added, “Stormi wasn’t planned. It happened, but obviously I knew that I wanted to have her. I wanted children so bad.”

As per ABC News, for Jenner, the love of her children has been a source of strength, helping her navigate the ups and downs of fame and criticism. She remarked, “No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day. I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally. They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Talking about the challenges of pregnancy, Jenner said, "I'm back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I'm like: 'Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?'"