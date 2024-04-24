The Video that Fueled Speculations of Kylie Jenner’s Secret Split With Timothée Chalamet

A cryptic TikTok video featuring Kylie Jenner and her new pup, Moo Pants, had set tongues wagging, as fans deciphered hidden clues suggesting a possible split with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

The 25-second-long TikTok video features a happy Jenner cuddling with Moo Pants. Jenner, dressed in a white top and exuding her signature glam, mimics the lyrics to Mitski's My Love Mine All Mine. However, it's not her fashion or musical choices that have sparked rumors; it's the video's cryptic caption: "He's over me."

Fans were quick to decipher the hidden meaning behind this seemingly innocent caption, resulting in a flood of speculation about Jenner's relationship with Chalamet, as reported by The Sun. Fans speculated on social media about whether the power couple had called it quits. Some speculated that the caption was a veiled reference to their alleged breakup, fueling rumors that had been rife for weeks.

"Wait! The caption?" one fan inquired. Another person said, "The Timothée effect," while a third fan questioned, "Is Kylie not with Timothée anymore?" One person pointed out, "Why are none of y'all paying attention to the caption?" and another person said, "It's about the dog!"

Eagle-eyed followers pointed out that Jenner's TikTok bombshell came just days before Chalamet's highly anticipated hosting gig on Saturday Night Live on November 11. Fans speculated whether Jenner would make an unannounced appearance during the show, injecting an extra dose of drama into the mix.

It is important to note, however, that neither party has issued an official confirmation of a breakup. The couple was last seen together on November 1 at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards, where they sat together but did not walk the red carpet together. The mystery surrounding their relationship grew deeper as fans debated whether this was a calculated move or simply a result of their hectic schedules.

A strange diamond ring spotted on Jenner's wedding finger as she showcased her new pet dog added a touch of mystery to the ongoing saga. The appearance of the mystery diamond ring adds an intriguing layer to the story, leaving fans to wonder what it represents, as reported by Daily Mail.

Jenner showed off a slimmer figure in a Khy promo in early November, sparking speculation that weight loss was linked to emotional turmoil by fans. However, such assumptions must be approached with caution because body transformations can be caused by a variety of factors, including fitness routines and lifestyle changes.

Since rumors of their relationship first surfaced in April, the couple's dating history has been scrutinized. According to sources, Jenner and Chalamet had been secretly dating for months before Jenner confirmed their relationship in September 2023. However, the mysterious nature of their romance, combined with recent events, has heightened public interest in the couple's current situation.

