Kylie Jenner’s Ex Travis Scott Arrested After a Yacht Brawl, Left Waiting for a Ride Upon Release

Rapper Travis Scott found himself in hot water after a drunken yacht incident in Miami. The 33-year-old was arrested on June 20, Thursday, on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing. The incident unfolded at the Miami Beach Marina around 1 a.m. According to police, Scott caused a disturbance on a charter boat. He allegedly refused to leave, yelling profanities and becoming aggressive, which escalated things. He left briefly but came back to cause more trouble.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Tamargo

When cops arrived, they noticed Scott reeked of alcohol. They asked if he'd been drinking. In response, Scott quipped, "It's Miami." According to the police report, the boat owner didn't want to press charges, just wanted Scott off his vessel. But Scott didn't make it easy, walking backward, shouting obscenities as he left. Things got even more heated when Scott reached his car. He told one of his security guards to get out, warning, "If he gets in the vehicle he's gonna catch a fade." Translation— There might be a fight, as per The Daily Mail.

Scott eventually left but came back five minutes later, ignoring officers. As his behavior got more 'erratic,' disturbing nearby residents, the police decided to take him to Miami-Dade's Turner Guilford Knight Corrections Center. As per Hello! magazine, he posted a $650 bond and was released around 7 a.m. Interestingly, when he walked out of jail there wasn't anyone to pick him up— no security, no entourage. An insider shared that Scott looked "totally confused" outside the jail. "He was trying to get picked up and was looking for his driver. Eventually, his driver appeared and picked him up."

Lol — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 20, 2024

Scott didn't seem too bothered by the whole ordeal. He posted "Lol" on social media shortly after his release. Turning lemons into lemonade, he even released a t-shirt with his mugshot. His cool approach can also be attributed to the fact that this wasn't his first run-in with the law. He's faced charges before for inciting crowds at concerts. The most serious incident was the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, where 10 people died during his performance, as per The BBC. Scott avoided criminal charges in that case, but civil lawsuits are ongoing.

The timing of this arrest is less than ideal for Scott. He's set to kick off his international Circus Maximus tour next week in the Netherlands. No word yet on whether this incident will affect his tour plans. Scott shares two children with ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. The couple split in 2023 but share a close bond for their kids' sake. Just last month, Scott was spotted vacationing with his children in St. Tropez. As for what triggered this yacht, sources say it might have been a dispute over the boat's curfew. The marina has a 9 p.m. cut-off time. Scott allegedly wanted to be dropped off at different locations and refused to leave when told.