Kylie Jenner Worried About Travis Scott Being 'Out of Control' and Hanging Out With ‘Trashy’ People

Rapper Travis Scott was taken into custody by French authorities after an alleged altercation between him, his bodyguard, and a security personnel at a five-star hotel in the heart of Paris. According to NBC News, in a statement, the Paris prosecutor's officer said, "I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard." Meanwhile, his ex-Kylie Jenner is irritated that the Trance rapper's unruly actions would negatively impact their two children, son Aire, 2, and daughter Stormi, 6, and is scared and concerned about Scott's imprisonment.

As per The US Sun, a close source claimed that Kylie is "worried about how out of control he seems to be, and the 'trashy' people he now hangs out with." She "doesn't want her kids anywhere near that," and their safety comes first, the source continued. The Hulu star has warned Scott and has "called for a serious sit-down chat", the source confirmed and added that the Sicko Mode rapper needs to "commit to a time and place within the next week". "While Kylie wanted her kids' dad to be involved in their lives", the source alleged that Scott has "been having more parties, with unknown people over his house in recent months."

The source also claimed that the beauty business tycoon "barely talks" with her ex anymore, despite what some fans have seen about them having a "loving and mutually respectful co-parenting" relationship. Additionally, sources revealed that Kylie has been "really struggling with their co-parenting situation," which has put "a lot of pressure on her." The insider also shared that the ex-couple's daughter, Stormi, "adores him" and "asks for him all the time." "While Kylie keeps her parenting situation private", the source explained she has "really gone out of her way to keep Travis in their lives" and "gives him the opportunity to be a good father."

Before his arrest, Travis Scott was spotted telling the overly aggressive paparazzi to back off while he searched for his van after Team USA beat Serbia to qualify for the gold medal match against France.



Travis Scott was also seen asking the police to escort him. pic.twitter.com/BMS6xncv8A — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 9, 2024

After watching the US play Serbia in the basketball semifinals on Friday, Scott was arrested at his hotel early in the morning. The My Eyes rapper was allegedly observed getting into a furious fight before being taken into custody, according to a police source. The insider added that Scott seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. "He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so he was put in a cell where he is still sobering up," they claimed.

"The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police," the police statement said. A spokesman for Scott said that the Type Shit rapper had spent days being "chased and harassed" by photographers "with no help given." He got into a confrontation with his own security and was taken into custody. His spokesman also stated that they are cooperating with the local authorities "to swiftly resolve this matter."