Kylie Jenner is perhaps one of the most renowned personalities when celebrating Halloween. Apart from her powerful presence in the reality television series The Kardashians, she’s invested in other business ventures. Jenner is a very successful entrepreneur and has come a long way in her career due to the hard work and efforts she passionately invests in her endeavors. But apart from being a model, reality star, and CEO, Jenner is also the doting mother of two beautiful children whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott. She has a daughter, Stormi Webster, and a young son named Aire Webster.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Also Read: Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How She Reacted to Kim Kardashian’s Infamous Sex Tape Leak in 2007

Halloween preparations for Jenner and her children appear to have set in earlier than usual. Even though the spooky festival is indeed weeks away, the family of three was found to be spending some quality time at a pumpkin patch. According to reports from People, Jenner took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming snap of her time with the two excited toddlers on the 7th of October. Jenner shared a few adorable glimpses of her kids at the Underwood Family Farms, in Moorpark, California. This place has been a hotspot for the Kardashian-Jenner family through the years of Halloween.

Kylie Jenner e Yris Palmer via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/TI6xAI9pKf — Info Trylie (@infotrylie) May 11, 2023

Jenner and the kids weren't the only ones there; also present was a close friend of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, Yris Palmer, and her children. It was perhaps a playdate with the kids and a day out for both mothers to watch lovingly while their little ones enjoyed their time playing with each other and frolicking through the patch.

Image Source: Getty Images | @kyliejenner

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Stepson Landon Barker's Birthday, Shares Their Unseen Pics

She shared a series of different pictures from the happy day. One of which featured her son sitting on her lap. Aire appeared to be wearing a gray t-shirt with a round neck, followed by denim shorts. His casual aesthetic was complete with a gray-black baseball cap. She captioned the picture on her story by saying, “Pumpkin Patch."

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Also Read: Inside Ivanka Trump's Grandmom Maria Zelnková's 97th Birthday Party in Miami

In another picture, she shared a glimpse of an enormous field lined with the star vegetable, arranged in rows as far as the eyes could see. The pumpkins seem to be gearing up for the big day, as perhaps they looked all ripe for the picking. This picture of a vibrant hue from the veggies matched with the earth from which they grew made for quite a panoramic view.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

She added one more picture of Stormi walking hand in hand with someone who appeared to be Palmer’s daughter. Stormi also decided to sport denim like her younger brother; she donned a mini skirt with a white casual top and completed her look with some stunning tan cowboy boots with a slight heel. Both the girls looked as cheerful as ever, as they seemed to be taking quite a stroll and chatting away under the radiant sun.

More from Inquisitr

Gwen Stefani Struggles on ‘The Voice’ Without Blake as Contestants Choose Other Teams

‘Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Disappointed With Kody’s Behavior Against Meri: “Feels Like a Dealbreaker”