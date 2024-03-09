Kylie Jenner Under Fire for Misrepresentation After Revealing Staff Tends to Her $36 Million Garden

Kylie Jenner, the media mogul and reality TV star, has found herself stuck in controversy once again, this time surrounding her claims about tending to her garden. Long lauded for her apparent hands-on approach to gardening, Jenner recently admitted that the maintenance of her flourishing garden is largely overseen by hired staff, igniting allegations of deception from fans. Jenner revealed details about her lavish $37 million Los Angeles estate, which flaunts an extensive backyard filled with fruit trees and spice plants. Previous instances of flaunting the bountiful produce from her garden led fans to believe that Jenner personally tended to the garden’s upkeep. However, in a recent interview, Jenner confessed that the responsibility for maintaining her garden falls on 'some nice ladies' who supply her kitchens with fresh fruits and vegetables.

As per The Sun, the revelation sent shockwaves through social media platforms, with fans expressing feelings of betrayal over Jenner’s apparent deception. May took to Reddit to voice their opinions, highlighting past instances where Jenner claimed to be proactively involved in gardening activities. One fan wrote, "She finally admits she doesn’t maintain her garden." A second fan added, "She's definitely said she tends to her own garden in the past- such a lie." Another slammed her, "She makes it sound like she was so involved just because she came to a meeting where she picked out some things a whole team put together for her." Another fan resonated with the emotion and wrote, "Like, it's the absolute least you could do for your business." A fourth added, "What a shallow woman. She can't even take care of her garden.”

Jenner’s confession also sparked discussions about her perceived dependence on external assistance across various aspects of her life. Fans pointed to examples such as hiring childcare professionals to care for her children and outsourcing the creation of her perfume line as evidence of Jenner’s reliance on paid services. However, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the scrutiny faced by celebrities and the expectations placed upon them to maintain authenticity in their public personas.

As per another report by The US Sun, in other news related to the TV personality, when asked about her evolving style and whether it’s affected by her rumored boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, she remarked, "I don't know how I feel about it, I just don't want to talk about personal things. I wouldn’t say my style is affected by just one person, but rather who I am and what I feel comfortable in. It’s definitely evolved over time and I’m sure it will continue to!” Amid the controversy, Jenner has remained silent on social media, choosing not to address the gardening backlash directly. Instead, she continues to share glimpses of her glamorous lifestyle, leaving fans to speculate about the authenticity of her portrayal.