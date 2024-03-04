Kylie Jenner Under Fire for Allegedly ‘Copying’ Artist Kali Uchis’ ‘Aesthetic'

Kylie Jenner, The Kardashians star, ventured out and unveiled a new line of products in Kylie Cosmetics. The reality star hinted at the imminent release of Cosmic, the fitting name for her first fragrance. She posted an ad on her Instagram on Thursday. In a close-up, she had a medley of flowers growing out from behind her face and in her hair. As reported by The Sun, many fans noticed that the new advertisement she released had a striking resemblance to Kali Uchis' album covers for Orquídeas and Red Moon In Venus.

COSMIC by Kylie Jenner, March 7 pic.twitter.com/FA6CwJZeCh — Kylie (@KyliezKingdom) March 2, 2024

A fan posted an image of Kylie's most recent business endeavor on a social media platform and captioned, "If you’re a Kali Uchis fan.. you understand why this is kind of.. weird." One fan wrote in the comment section, "Kylie's transitioned from a trendsetter to a trend bandwagoner." Another one added, "Wait…I really thought this was Kali. This one is definitely undeniable." A third one wrote, "I looked her up with flowers and I see some similarities but there is so much you can do with this aesthetic." A fourth user added, "I’m not surprised to see them once again stealing from another artist." A fifth one added, "Kylie is sooooo unoriginal."

from another world. our sculptural bottle was formed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand. cosmic by kylie jenner coming march 7 to https://t.co/FAJOPZBXhV pic.twitter.com/TBvok06vk3 — Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) March 1, 2024

In her statement, the reality star spoke about the fragrance's design, sharing that she created the packaging with her birthday "embossed in Roman numbers and the bottle was shaped to fit in the palm of your hand." Moreover, lotions, oils, and bath gels would be part of Kylie's new scent collection. The reality TV personality took to Instagram to provide her fans with a close-up look at the perfume bottle. She wrote in the caption, "From another world. our sculptural bottle was formed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand. Cosmic by Kylie Jenner coming march 7 to kyliecosmetics.com". In November 2023, Kylie debuted the first line of her new apparel line. For her first business partnership, the reality personality chose Berlin-based Namilia, a gender-neutral company established by Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl.

Jenner spoke about her impending Cosmic scent collection and shared the idea behind its introduction. The reality star said in the press release that the scent was 'so personal' and that it took almost two years to complete. As reported by US Magazine, Jenner shared, "I wanted to create something that was truly unique to me in every aspect from the scent to the bottle and a fragrance that people have never smelled before but that feels immediately comforting and delicious. We spent over two years working on this. I wanted it to be fresh yet sweet and to smell 'out-of-this-world,' and to feature some of my favorite notes including star jasmine and vanilla musk." Recently, Khy's 004 spring collection was revealed by Kylie Jenner. The most recent collection included many dresses and sets and focused on day-to-night attire. A flattering body-con fit was the goal of the fit design. For her most recent Khy collection, Kylie employed materials with suede, sleek, and mesh textures.