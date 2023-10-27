The famous Kardashian-Jenner family member Kylie Jenner gave The Wall Street Journal Magazine an intimate look into her life after splitting from rapper Travis Scott in a candid interview as she prepares to launch her fashion brand Khy. The cosmetics tycoon and reality TV star talked about a range of personal topics, including her experiences having plastic surgery, changing her social media presence, and co-parenting with Scott.

During her interview with WSJ Magazine, Jenner provided an update on their co-parenting arrangement. As she acknowledged, “It’s going…. I think we’re doing the best job that we can do.” The journey started when Jenner and Scott, who first aroused rumors of a romance in 2017, made the decision to welcome Stormi into their family. Before Aire, their second child was born in 2022, their relationship had ups and downs, including a breakup and a reconciliation, reported E News.

The revelation made by Jenner during the interview regarding her son Aire's name change was one of the most intriguing parts. Less than two months after his birth, Jenner changed his name from Wolf to Aire, shocking her fans with the announcement. “That was the hardest thing that I’ve ever done in my life,” she said.

“I’m still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?’ The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn’t even make a decision or think straight. And it just destroyed me. I could not name him. And I was like, ‘I feel like a failure. I don’t have a name for my son.’ So it took me a while. And then the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have legally filed to change their son’s name from Wolf to Aire due to “regret” over the initial name choice. pic.twitter.com/vNf3RJmvjI — Pop Hive (@thepophive) March 17, 2023

Jenner talked about her experiences with having plastic surgery in the interview. She disclosed that although she has never changed the features on her face, at the tender age of 19, she had breast augmentation surgery. "I’ve never touched my face, but just getting my breasts done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19," she said, expressing regret over this choice, reported Elle.

Jenner was eager to make it clear that her choice was motivated more by her desire for a specific aesthetic than by feelings of insecurity. She admitted that the appeal of "amazing boobs" had influenced her decision to have the procedure done for fun. She continued, "I probably just should have waited until I maybe had kids or let my body just develop."

Jenner has purposefully reduced her social media activity and occasionally deleted all of her apps. “As I grow older, I protect a lot more,” she revealed. “I think when I was younger, oh, my God, I used to post everything. That’s where I gained these hard-core fans, too, who are like family now and have grown with me. And I think just over time, I guess the internet just got a little scarier, maybe. And then I had children really young, which really changed everything.”

