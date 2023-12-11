Kylie Jenner Surprises Fans as She Seems to ‘Announce Pregnancy’ With Apparent ‘Baby Bump’ Photo

Fans were duped by Kylie Jenner into believing that she was revealing her newest pregnancy on social media.

Recently, The Kardashians star used a re-post on her Instagram Story to promote her new apparel brand, Khy by Kylie Jenner. In the picture, Lauren Perez, Kylie's close friend, was seen posing with a white T-shirt rolled up inside a red zip-up hoodie and sweatpants. Jenner's friend took the photo in front of the mirror, flaunting her growing baby bulge. Lauren shared a photo of herself wearing the new collection, tagging both Kylie and her clothing company in it.

Also Read: Kris and Kylie Jenner Spotted Sneaking Into the LA Premiere of Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Many fans first mistook the person in the reshared photo to be the Kylie Cosmetics founder, even though it was not of her. They mistook it for an announcement of her pregnancy, The Sun reported. On Reddit, a fan commented, "When I first saw this on Kylie’s Story I thought it was Kylie revealing a baby bump and promoting Khy. I had to do a double take."

Others added their thoughts, with a fan speculating that the image may have been of 28-year-old Kendall Jenner, Kylie's sister. The younger sibling has also been the subject of pregnancy rumors, particularly as her relationship with the 29-year-old Bad Bunny intensifies.

Also Read: 9 Cringey Details About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Relationship

Kylie's pregnancy rumors stem from the widespread belief among fans that Kylie has been concealing an alleged pregnancy for the past few weeks. The Hulu star, who is presently seeing 27-year-old actor Timothee Chalamet, has a son named Aire, age one, and a daughter named Stormi, age five, with her 32-year-old ex-partner Travis Scott. Although they parted ways in December 2022, the ex-couple continues to co-parent their children.

Since her relationship with Timothee became public earlier this year, several reports have floated around Kylie that she is pregnant. Jenner and her family have been warming up and getting close to Chalamet. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the 26-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics and her mother, 68, went out on December 10 night to see the premiere of the actor's latest film, Wonka, at the Regency Village Theatre. The source affirms that Kylie and Kris secretly entered the cinema after the first credits had rolled.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Tells Jennifer Lawrence About Her 'Opposite Dynamics' With Sister Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are elevating their connection, according to a source of PEOPLE. She is "incredibly happy," officially labeling him as "her boyfriend." Chalamet, in turn, admires her achievements and considers her an exceptional mother ✨@21metgala pic.twitter.com/fjfJqFcNaP — Kylie Fanpage (@Kyliesportal) December 5, 2023

In April, there were first reports of a romance between Kylie and Chalamet, 27, when an anonymous tip on DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip account, identified Kylie as the actor's "new girl." Her Range Rover was captured on camera in Chalamet's driveway by TMZ a week later.

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE recently, Kylie is "incredibly happy" with Chalamet and has even given their relationship a tag by referring to him as "her boyfriend." Regarding the Dune: Part Two actor, the insider noted that he's "in awe of everything" that the star of The Kardashians "is accomplishing" and that he "especially thinks she is an amazing mom."

More from Inquisitr

An Inside Look at Kylie Jenner’s Clandestine Trip to Paris in Support of Timothée Chalamet

When Timothee Chalamet Was Urged to 'Walk Away' from Kylie Jenner to Save His Career