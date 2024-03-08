Kylie Jenner Stays Mum About Timothée Chalamet Amidst Breakup Rumors in Recent Interview

Kylie Jenner recently faced questions about her relationship with Timothée Chalamet amid rumors of a possible split. The Khy founder, in an interview with the New York Times, declined to discuss whether her recent transformation into a "clean girl" had anything to do with the actor. She simply stated, "I don't know how I feel about that," while shuffling her notes uncomfortably. When pressed further, she expressed her reluctance to delve into personal matters.

The 26-year-old Jenner added that she only pays attention to comments on her businesses and hasn't given any thought to fan conjecture on social media regarding Chalamet's effect on her wardrobe. The Kardashians actress modified her appearance in recent years as she transitioned from an edgy teenager to a mother of two.

To fit her image of styling green, turquoise, and pink wig mixed with edgy fits, she described herself as King Kylie in 2010, when she was a teenage sensation on Tumblr. For several years, Jenner maintained an angsty persona; in 2015, she even modified her social media name to @kingkylie.

The reality star stated to WSJ magazine last year that King Kylie remains "who I am at my core," despite her changing sense of style. She appeared to be pining for her previous appearances in January when she posted a picture of herself online wearing a pink wig, sending her followers into a frenzy.

Split speculations have been prompted more lately by Jenner's social media behavior. Following her post on TikTok of her morning routine, in which the 28-year-old actor Chalamet was conspicuously absent, fans reacted on Reddit by suggesting that her latest video might be a "soft launch" of her purported split from the actor.

With a screenshot of a story regarding Jenner's TikTok, someone questioned, "Soft launch breakup coming???" Another person responded, "Yes and talking about how she's 'thriving' all on her own like she doesn't need a man." Jenner and Chalamet started dating rumors in the spring of last year. The makeup maestro and the star of Dune: Part Two have kept their romance low-key, but since they haven't been photographed together in public since January, some of their fans have assumed they had split up.

They haven't been spotted together since they shocked everyone with their passionate and PDA at the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in early January. Months prior, she and Chalamet were spotted together sporting an over $5,000 Cartier Love Necklace.

The Call Me By Your Name star may have given her his bracelet as a present, or the two may have had identical ones, according to fan theories. Before Chalamet, Jenner had a romantic relationship with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she has a daughter named Stormi, age six, and a son named Aire, age two.