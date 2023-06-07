Kylie Jenner Revealed Contents of Her Purse in TikTok That Included Daughter Stormi's $40K Gold Rolex

Kylie Jenner stunned fans after flaunting her 5-year-old daughter Stormi's stunning gold Rolex in the TikTok series of her 'What's In My Bag?' video, reports Page Six. The Kardashians' star recently uploaded a video revealing the contents of her luxe black quilted purse from Bottega worth a whopping $4,500.

The contents, as expected from her fans, included all things decadent and sublime with products limited but not exclusive to her family's business. The mother of two sported a chic white cropped vest accompanied by a stunning amalgam of chunky silver rings on well-manicured fingers of her hand. The articles of the bag simply reeked of fancy products like a cute pink bottle of premium hand sanitizer with 80% alcohol from Kylie Skin.

Image Source: TikTok | @kyliejenner

The young entrepreneur proceeded to reveal a dazzling gold Rolex watch that appeared even more chrome to the light refracted upon its surface. Kylie claimed that the petite watch initially belonged to her before her 5-year-old daughter Stormi borrowed it for a birthday party.

Stormi reportedly wore it only for one such occasion and hasn't touched the said timepiece since then. The Rolex watch is said to be worth an estimated $40K. "It was actually my watch, but she wore it. Look how small her wrist is!" said Kylie amused over the size of her daughter's hand.

Image Credit: TikTok | @kyliejenner

This watch wasn't the only showstopper in the diva's bag. Kylie pulled out a stylish black claw hair clip from her sister Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS, which she claimed is always vital to carry along. "Always need a hair clip. Always," said Kylie in a firm manner as she proceeded to use the clip on her own hair tying it up in an effortless bun.

Now that her pristine hair wasn't a distraction anymore, she went on to remove another famous item from her bag - the Kylie Cosmetics Glow Balm worth $17. "I'm going to put some more on even though the last thing I need is blush’ said the beauty mogul as she glided the tint across her sculpted cheek.

Image Source: TikTok | @kyliejenner

Although the video seemed completely natural with Kylie in her element, fans and followers felt otherwise. Her viewers definitely had mixed opinions regarding the video. Some questioned the authenticity and relevance of the video while others thought of it as a poor marketing scheme.

Some questioned if it was a low-key commercial while some just opined that she's promoting her brand. Other commentators chimed in amusement on young Stormi owning a Rolex. "Stormi casually wearing a Rolex to a bday party," said a person. "Stormi having a Rolex is such a slay," said another. The reality television sensation uploaded two more videos that proceeded to reveal the remaining contents of her luxe bag on TikTok.