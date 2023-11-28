Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods ‘Stayed In Touch’ Following the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, who were once inseparable, had a public falling out in 2019 after Woods was caught cheating with NBA player Tristan Thompson, former partner of Khloé Kardashian. The fallout was public, and many assumed Kylie and Jordyn had severed all ties, reports Page Six. Recent revelations, however, indicate that the two friends not only stayed in touch but also managed to rekindle their relationship after years of silence.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Stewart

Jenner revealed the true nature of her friendship with Woods in a candid interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine. The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that, contrary to popular belief, they never completely cut each other off. The public may have assumed a complete separation, but the two friends continued to communicate behind closed doors, meeting at Jenner's house to catch up and talk about life's ups and downs.

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” she said. “We never fully cut each other off and one day, naturally, we were like, ‘We want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore.’” The sushi outing in July 2023 marked Jenner and Wood's first public appearance together in four years, sending the internet into a frenzy. Despite the initial shock, it appears the pair had been working on re-establishing their friendship for some time, per The Independent.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot

Jenner acknowledged the Thompson scandal's impact on their friendship, revealing that a brief break was required for both of them to grow independently. "There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen," she said. "We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long."

The Interview Magazine interview wasn't the only recent revelation about the Jenner-Woods saga. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie and Tristan Thompson, the man at the center of the controversy, discussed the ordeal in a "long overdue" conversation. Thompson, who was Khloé's partner, acknowledged the impact his actions had on Jenner, saying, "You guys were two peas in a pod, so the fact that I put myself in that situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart and made it tough for you and Khloé."

Thompson apologized for his "poor decision" and for being "young and stupid" at the time of the scandal. Jenner, for her part, forgave him, recognizing that the situation forced everyone involved to grow. “I think I was so dependent on Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her,” she reflected. “We probably would have still been living together, and I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her. But, you know, Jordyn and I are cool now.”

