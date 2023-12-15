The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) is no stranger to drama, but Kyle Richards takes it up a notch in the midseason trailer as romance rumors with country singer Morgan Wade continue to swirl. Kyle will be the center of attention in the Bravo series, which promises more fun, laughs, fights, and entertaining conversations.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Also Read: This Is How ‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards and Singer Morgan Wade Met for the First Time

Kyle, who recently divorced her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in July, added fuel to the already raging rumors in the midseason trailer by asking one of her RHOBH co-stars, "Would you ever date a woman?" The question lingered in the air, making viewers curious and the cast, particularly Dorit Kemsley, appearing surprised, per Page Six.

The trailer shows Kyle and Morgan's dynamic, including a visit to one of the country singer's concerts. Morgan gestures toward Kyle as she expresses gratitude for her presence, leaving fans to wonder about the nature of their relationship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

Despite Kyle and Morgan's denials of any romantic involvement, their friendship has been capturing attention since the summer. The two sparked dating rumors at first, and Morgan's first appearance on RHOBH only fueled the fire. Scenes of them discussing how they met and Morgan jokingly suggesting Kyle "stalked" her online add fuel to the fire.

Also Read: 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Urges Co-Star Sutton Stracke to ‘Quit’ Asking About Her Household

Kyle and Morgan's friendship took an interesting turn when they revealed matching tattoos, wore similar rings, and occasionally swapped clothes. While they maintain that they are simply friends, their inseparable bond and shared accessories leave fans wondering if there is more to their relationship than meets the eye.

Kathy Hilton, Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards! ❤️ #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/gD5YWl2VV0 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) December 11, 2023

Also Read: 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Says Sutton Stracke ‘Trying to Get Attention’ by Slandering Their Friendship

The denial hasn't stopped them from mocking the rumors, as seen in Morgan's music video, Fall in Love with Me, from August 2023., in which they playfully portray a romantic relationship. "We’re friends," Morgan said at the time in an exclusive interview with People. "The internet’s a dumb place."

The midseason trailer also teases upcoming episodes, including a wild garden party with unusual antics and a memorable moment in Garcelle Beauvais' kitchen where sex discussions take an unexpected turn. More fights, laughter, and a heart-stopping medical emergency involving Crystal Kung Minkoff are promised in the trailer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by jfizzy

As the season progresses, Kyle is seen confiding in her estranged husband, Umansky, about her emotional state. Kyle expressed a desire to "feel happy and fulfilled," implying that her marriage is in trouble. Kyle is overcome with emotion as she discusses the possibility of reconciling with their sister, Kathy Hilton, and with her sister, Kim Richards, as reported by ET.

Kyle also gave fans a glimpse into her friendship with Morgan on a recent episode of RHOBH as they banter about fashion choices. Kyle emphasized the distinction of her friendship with Morgan, calling it "very different" from her other friendships. Fans are now intrigued by their relationship's constant teasing and playful dynamics.

More from Inquisitr

Denise Richards’ Return to 'RHOBH' Leaves Everyone Wondering ‘What’s Wrong’ With Her: ‘Hot Mess’

Mauricio Umansky Won’t Watch The ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Amid Separation: 'It Will Only Create More Noise'