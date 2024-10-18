Kristin Cavallari Claims Kanye West and Britney Spears Are ‘Clones’ — Then, Pleads 'Don’t Cancel Me'

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari has once again found herself in the spotlight and this time it's for her controversial beliefs about some of Hollywood's biggest names. The former Laguna Beach alum recently shared her thoughts on celebrity clones during an episode of her podcast, Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari. Cavallari didn't hold back in a candid conversation with her best friend and co-host, Justin Anderson. "I believe everything," she declared with a smile. But it was her next statement that truly raised eyebrows. "I wholeheartedly believe what I'm about to say: I think there are clones, okay? And I think Kanye [West] is a clone."

Cavallari, known for her outspoken nature, didn't stop there. She went on to explain her theory about the rapper and connected the dots by citing his past behavior and appearance. "Remember, he was really talking a lot? He was really saying too much, [and] the cabal didn't like that, you know," she said, referencing secret societies. "The Illuminati, the cabal they did not like how much he was saying. He was calling a lot of people out." The 37-year-old entrepreneur then pointed to a specific incident that fueled her suspicions. "He said if I go away and I come back, and I look different, that is not me. What the f--- happened? He was gone. Look at him. Compare old photos of him. He is not the same f---ing person," as per Entertainment Weekly.

But Kanye West wasn't the only celebrity in Cavallari's crosshairs. When Anderson asked about Britney Spears, Cavallari didn't hesitate. "That's not Britney Spears," she asserted. "I'm sorry, it's not Britney Spears. Go look at the photos! That's not Britney Spears." The podcast episode quickly gained traction on social media and many fans and critics weighed in on Cavallari's bold claims. Some supporters echoed her sentiments, "PREACH! People are finally waking up to this stuff!" However, not everyone was convinced. A skeptical user commented, "I can't believe people actually think this. It's total nonsense!"

Aware of the potential backlash, Cavallari attempted to lighten the mood. "Don't cancel me, Hollywood!" she pleaded. "Let me have my podcast." Anderson tried to inject some reality into the conversation. "I've done her sister Jamie Lynn's hair a bunch of times. She would have mentioned something like that," he pointed out. But Cavallari remained undeterred and suggested that speaking out about such theories could have dire consequences. "No she wouldn't, 'cause she'll get killed," Cavallari said about Jamie Lynn potentially revealing such information.

She even referenced the late Anthony Bourdain and hinted at a larger conspiracy without providing further context. Cavallari acknowledged that not all conspiracies hold water despite her firm beliefs in these theories. She shared an anecdote about a social media user who claimed she was "really a man" and that the entire cast of Laguna Beach were "industry plants." This experience, she admitted, made her reconsider her approach to online theories. "That did make me take a step back and be like, 'Maybe I shouldn't believe everything I read,'" she reflected, as per the New York Post.