Kristi Noem’s ‘Speedway Slammer’ Announcement Immediately Put on Notice

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s rollout of a new migrant detention facility, dubbed the “Speedway Slammer,” hit an immediate roadblock after officials associated with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway objected to the use of their intellectual property in promotional material.

The controversial announcement came via Noem’s personal X account, where she touted the upcoming facility as a hardline expansion of immigration enforcement. “COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer,” she posted, alongside details of a partnership between the Department of Homeland Security and the state of Indiana to expand detention capacity by 1,000 beds.

The Speedway Slammer 🏁 pic.twitter.com/fXlTgWW8jA — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 5, 2025

“Thanks to @GovBraun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country,” Noem wrote. “If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self-deport now using the @CBP Home App.”

The post was accompanied by racing-themed language and imagery clearly referencing Indiana’s deep ties to motorsport—specifically the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which sits about 60 miles from the planned site of the facility at Miami Correctional Center. The official DHS account doubled down, posting an AI-generated image of a Formula One car parked in front of a prison complex, drawing a direct link between immigration enforcement and one of Indiana’s most iconic institutions.

That marketing approach didn’t sit well with the Speedway. A spokesperson for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway issued a swift response, telling local outlet WISH-TV, “We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of today’s announcement. Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter.”

THE SPEEDWAY SLAMMER. Under 287g authority, state and local law enforcement can now assist with immigration functions, including: arrests, transportation, and detention. 287g is a force multiplier in completing the President’s mission and making America SAFE again. pic.twitter.com/WoeFckyVBw — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 6, 2025

This isn’t the first time Noem’s DHS has branded a detention facility with viral flair. Earlier this year, she introduced Alligator Alcatraz, a Florida-based facility with a similarly sensational rollout. The Indiana site appears to be the second in what may be a series of immigration centers branded with high-profile, regional themes.

Online reaction was swift and polarized. While some applauded the tough rhetoric, others criticized the tone and imagery. “ICE sponsorship on Pato O’Ward car… good rage bait tbf,” one user posted, referencing a popular Mexican-American IndyCar driver.

Another commenter honed in on the use of Pato’s number added, “Jesus. The number 5 car belongs to Pato, who is Mexican. This is highly offensive to the Series, Fans, and Drivers. I sincerely hope Roger Penske and Fox Sports condemn this immediately!”

Others mocked the DHS’s use of AI in the promotional material, calling it “low effort AI slop” and accusing the agency of trivializing serious immigration issues with out-of-touch marketing stunts.

ICE has introduced a new legal maneuver: persuading judges to dismiss individual immigration cases, stripping individuals of legal protections before arresting them immediately outside the courthouse. The tactic has triggered a lawsuit from immigrant advocacy groups and legal experts who say it undermines asylum seekers’ rights.

In response to pressure from Secretary Noem and adviser Stephen Miller, ICE was ordered to raise daily arrest quotas from roughly 800 to 3,000 per day. Arrests nearly doubled over early 2025, but it appears that despite the pressure, they have struggled to meet the quota and damaged its reputation with unjust arrests in the process.

Thanks to a major budget increase, including $45 billion in new ICE funding, authorities are constructing tent-based migrant camps on military and federal land. ICE aims to scale its detention capacity from about 40,000 to 100,000 beds by year’s end.