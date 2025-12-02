Kristi Noem’s Push for a Full Travel Ban on ‘Every Damn Country’ Leaves Netizens Stunned by the Irony

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem has taken to X to announce that she is trying her best to convince President Donald Trump to impose a blanket travel ban on all the countries that she believes are sending “killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies” to America and ruining the nation.

Noem’s stance on immigrants has never been unclear, as her aggressive methods have often been condemned even by the right wing. However, that has never stopped her from pursuing her goals of getting the U.S. rid of illegal immigrants. Noem tweeted on X, “just met with the President. I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”

The post continued, “Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS.” The post was then shared from the official DHS account, which is the department she leads, with the caption, “EVERY DAMN COUNTRY.”

The post gained traction quickly, and netizens did not waste any time questioning her methods of dealing with the problems along with the demands she made. One user commented, “So that means…the entire world, Secretary?” Another added, “America’s problems: • Housing crisis • Inflation • Healthcare chaos • Stagnant wages. Trump’s solution? ‘Quick — blame immigrants before anyone notices we haven’t fixed a single thing.”

A third person offered critical insight, saying, “A nation isn’t protected by rage or slogans. Real security comes from strategy, not from branding entire populations as enemies. Great leaders fix problems — they don’t create new ones.”

Another user gave a detailed example of how the problem might not be coming from outside but from within the ruling administration, saying, “These words mean nothing when the Trump administration pardons Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was sentenced last year to 45 years in a U.S. prison for conspiring to transport hundreds of tons of cocaine through his country and into the U.S. The former Honduran president had also been accused of taking bribes during his campaign from Joaquín Guzmán, the infamous Mexican cartel leader known as ‘El Chapo’ and raking in millions of dollars in drug money from drug-trafficking organizations.”

BREAKING: President Trump has halted all visa issuances for individuals traveling on Afghan passports. pic.twitter.com/6IynG8IGOp — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 29, 2025

The comment further mentioned, “So, it seems that most of the problems in the United States aren’t coming from outside, they are coming from within. The killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies as you refer to them, are coming from the Trump administration.”

Another user made a reference to Noem killing her dog and commented, “I am recommending that puppy killers be hanged at noon by the neck until dead.” The comments showed that many people disagreed with her views or her suggested approach.

Moreover, despite the Trump administration’s repeated claims about ICE only targeting illegal immigrants, it has become clear by now that a lot of legal citizens have also been targeted. The situation has worsened further after Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, opened fire on National Guards in Washington, leading to one’s death and another one fighting for his life.

Following the unfortunate attack, the Trump administration paused visa requests from Afghan nationals. Now, with Noem’s call to ban travel from certain countries she claims are sending killers to America, it remains to be seen how the government will address these escalating situations.