Laura Loomer Demands Washington Shooter’s Live Torture On TV- Netizens Respond

Laura Loomer has established her loyalty to President Donald Trump time and again and her aggressive Right wing stances have sometimes bothered even the conservatives. However, that has never stopped her from speaking her mind and proudly putting her very obvious Islamophobia on public display.

After Wednesday’s unfortunate shooting incident in Washington DC, near the White House, Loomer once again showed her staunch conservative side as she took to X to let the world know of her thoughts about the shooter and what should be done to him.

She posted, “Very sad. The day before Thanksgiving. I hope the killer is tortured on live television and then given the death penalty via firing squad.” Her post further mentioned, “I love Trump, but his administration needs to be way tougher on Islam. We have way too many jihadis in our country and mass deportations aren’t happening fast enough to get these animals out. I’d like to stop seeing jihadis in the Oval Office too. I’m sick of seeing it.”

Very sad. The day before Thanksgiving. I hope the killer is tortured on live television and then given the death penalty via firing squad. https://t.co/RQAeTEhJ6U — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 26, 2025

Besides asking for inhuman torture of the Washington DC shooter, Loomer’s post very likely referred to New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s visit to the Oval Office, where he clearly won over Trump. However, despite her burning hatred, netizens slammed her for the kind of treatment she wanted for the shooter, who was identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national living in the US.

One user commented under Loomer’s post, “That’s barbaric even for yourself.” Another one added, “Why not say that about the white men that shot Trump and Kirk? Just cause he looks to be Muslim?” A third user chimed in, “I refer you to the eighth and fourteenth amendments on that.”

The attack on the two West Virginia National Guard members was carried out in an ambush style as the shooter suddenly appeared from a corner and opened fire. Both the guards have been admitted to hospital in critical condition. The shooter also sustained injuries though none of them proved to be fatal.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser commented on the incident but initially provided wrong information about the living status of the two guards who were shot. He wrongly claimed that they had passed away when they were fighting for their lives in the hospital. However, he quickly realized the mistake and in a follow up post, clarified that there has been contradictory information, resulting in the wrong news of the guards’ condition.

FBI Director Kash Patel also messed up while talking about the suspect. He mentioned that police were looking into it and people responsible behind it would not be spared. However, his comments came during a time when the only suspect was already in custody continuing his streak of spreading misinformation, just as he did during the Charlie Kirk shooting.

President Donald Trump also condemned the act. He was in Florida for Thanksgiving when the unfortunate incident happened and he took to Truth Social to opine about the same. While he did not take the extreme stance of Loomer, he did ask for the deployment of 500 more National Guard members in Washington after the shooting.