Kristi Noem’s ‘Overfilled Pillow Face’ Explained—Plastic Surgeon Claims She Got ‘Fillers, Botox, and a Mini Facelift’

Rumours about Kristi Noem going under the knife have been persistent for a while now. An expert cosmetic surgeon recently addressed the buzz around the Department of Homeland Security secretary’s appearance. The surgeon noted how Noem’s appearance has “definitely changed” while explaining the reasons behind it.

The internet has been buzzing about Noem’s drastic change in appearance for months now. The 53-year-old, who is a grandmother to four children, is often praised for her youthful appearance.

Kristi Noem has had a LOT of plastic surgery. pic.twitter.com/Q5WRitb96P — Gary Skye (@skye_gary) March 8, 2025

Giselle Prado-Wright, who is a cosmetic surgeon, recently gave her two cents on Noem’s drastic transformation. “Kristi Noem’s appearance has definitely changed in recent years, and it looks like she’s had quite a bit of filler,” the expert told Radar Online.

She went on to note that the filler is quite evident in Noem’s cheeks and lips. According to the surgeon, the Department of Homeland Security secretary’s eye area also shows some signs of filler being injected into it. The expert shared that the transformation is easily noticeable to someone with a “trained eye.”

“Everything looks very plump, which is a telltale sign of heavy filler use,” Prado-Wright explained. The surgeon noted that the filler could be the reason behind Noem’s face appearing “slightly overfilled or ‘pillow face effect.'”

I can’t imagine what goes through a person’s head that would make them do this to themselves. It’s just so unnecessary. Kristi Noem before and after plastic surgery. pic.twitter.com/BZBO4jcYVh — Not You. 🌻 (@ye_old_rickardo) August 28, 2024

The expert gave props to the surgeon who worked on Noem’s face. She went on to note how the 53-year-old’s transformation isn’t limited to her face. Prado-Wright noted how Noem has started to look better “overall.”

The surgeon pointed out how Noem’s hair looks smoother compared to before, and her features have started appearing more defined. “She hasn’t aged dramatically like many people do in midlife,” the expert noted.

According to the cosmetic surgeon, Noem has likely gone under the knife for a mini facelift along with Botox. The expert’s second guess is that the Secretary of Homeland Security has undergone a skin-tightening procedure that has resulted in her jawline appearing sharper than before.

The expert pointed out that the fillers have played a major role in Noem’s new appearance. “The filler is definitely doing a lot of heavy lifting here,” the surgeon assessed.

Kristi Noem has spent a ton of money on botox, lip filler, make up, hair extensions, camera filters, clothing, and everything it takes to make her look like a young 18 year old woman.

You better believe she’s angling to be Trump’s VP pick. pic.twitter.com/B4mlRDx07m — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) January 16, 2024

Even though Noem has never addressed the plastic surgery rumors, she has admitted to getting dental work done, which drastically changed the way she looked. She previously took to X (formerly known as Twitter) in March 2024 to admit to needing the dental work done “for years.”

In the video posted to the site, she explained how a biking accident she had been in resulted in her knocking out most of her front teeth. She thanked Smile Texas for giving her a smile that she “can be proud of and confident in.” She added, “That really is a gift that I think is going to be incredibly special to have.”