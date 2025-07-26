Kristi Noem’s Latest Post Was About an Earthquake—But Her Face Caused the Real Aftershock

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem got trolled on Instagram for multiple reasons. She commented on a post about an earthquake in Alaska near Sand Point with a spelling error that no one could ignore. She typed “I am actively engaged and monitoring the Earth Quake in Sand Point Alaska.”

She also announced that tourists and residents have been evacuated with no injuries. Netizens were quick to figure out her mistake and trolled her for typing it wrong.

One critic replies that no capital letters should be used, and it’s a one word, not a two word for earthquake. Another person said they don’t expect too much from Noem since spelling and empathy are not her strong qualities.

Amidst trolling for spelling errors, she also got trolled for her makeup and looks. One said the filler and botox are going to her brain since she can’t spell the word earthquake correctly. One more user corrected the spelling and gave her rules to follow for the correct English.

Kristi Noem has spent a ton of money on botox, lip filler, make up, hair extensions, camera filters, clothing, and everything it takes to make her look like a young 18 year old woman.

You better believe she’s angling to be Trump’s VP pick. pic.twitter.com/B4mlRDx07m — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) January 16, 2024



Another Instagram user demanded the don’t like button for such moments. While she was getting trolled for wrong spelling, she also got trolled over getting plastic surgery. There are rumors going on for getting cosmetic procedures done since she looked different at the 4-H event.

She hasn’t confirmed getting anything done, and several people online have pointed out changes in her features that are making her look different. She has a MAGA face now, popular for big cheeks, prominent lips, and overdone makeup.

One user offered support to Kristi but also told her that she needs to lose the hair extension and lip fillers. This will help people take her more seriously. Another fan commented that fillers make her look like Humpty Dumpty, and are filling in her pockmarks and claw scars.

Women in Trump’s cult need to stop Does anyone think Noem looks better? As she gets older, the Lord only knows how that filler is going to droop and decay Her children must be a little freaked out pic.twitter.com/LHQvYR5UBy — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) February 9, 2025



There were some users who praised her too for being the hottest federal secretary. However one user went as far as calling her a bad Christian as vanity is a sin and she has like 30lbs of hair extensions.