Kristi Noem’s Jaw-Dropping Net Worth Keeps Her Lifestyle Intact After Trump Firing

Donald Trump has removed Kristi Noem from her position as Secretary of Homeland Security. She will now be reassigned to a new role as “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

The 79-year-old announced plans to nominate Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin as her replacement, who will officially take over after March 31.

Kristi Noem was grilled by both Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill. Two days later, Trump announced her exit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristi Noem (@kristinoem)

Trump shared the decision on Truth Social and wrote, “Noem will be moving to be Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida.”

After news of her departure, people were curious to know more about her assets and the perks and privileges she received as DHS secretary. Kristi Noem reportedly earned an annual salary of $253,100 in 2026, slightly higher than $250,600 in 2025.

During her time in office, Noem led several well-known crackdowns and large-scale arrests of people who crossed the border illegally under Donald Trump’s immigration rules.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristi Noem (@kristinoem)

While her ICE expansion policies were applauded, she also received criticism for how she handled parts of the crackdown, including the two ICE killings in Minneapolis in January, after which she was accused of defending the agents despite public outrage.

According to Glam, Kristi Noem’s net worth is estimated to be at least $5 million. Her assets include mutual funds, index funds, exchange-traded funds, and retirement accounts valued between $174,000 and $560,000, along with cash savings of up to $265,000.

Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem, also holds major assets. His commercial real estate investments are valued at up to $500,000, and he owns Noem Insurance, LLC, which is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million.

The couple married in 1992, and Bryon joined a State Bank as an insurance agent. Later, he purchased the insurance division, rebranded it as Noem Insurance, and still operates it in Castlewood.

As head of DHS, the mother of three also lived in a government-provided residence without paying rent, which saved her money on housing. She has always been a South Dakota rancher and owns a 200-acre ranch worth about $1.1 million.

Kristi Noem also traveled first class with government-funded amenities. Reports claim that in October 2025, during a government shutdown, she approved buying two private jets for her department and was reportedly the primary user.

These expenses reportedly included both official duties and personal trips, such as a bear hunting vacation, a book tour, and travel for dental work.

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According to AP News, she spent $640,000 on travel for both personal leisure and professional commitments. Furthermore, Kristi Noem’s “MAGA face” has also drawn scrutiny ever since she was appointed to the role.

Her MAGA era makeover was criticized as critics accused her of undergoing cosmetic procedures to achieve perfection. Additionally, during her time as governor, she spent $75,000 of state funds on a studio package that included a makeup kit, and she was the only governor to own it.

Her makeup choices have also drawn criticism, with some saying her foundation appears uneven and her eyebrows overly defined.

For the hair, Kristi Noem reportedly used top-quality hair extensions, which experts say can cost between $1,500 and $3,000. Additionally, the cosmetic procedures allegedly include procedures like Botox and dermal fillers.

Reports say Botox can cost from $325 to $600 on average, and fillers can cost somewhere between $700 and $900. Lastly, Noem’s taste in jewelry and watches also reflects a high-end taste.

Previously, she faced criticism after wearing a Rolex watch reportedly worth about $60,000 during an official visit to a prison facility in El Salvador.

While supporters argue that such perks come with high-ranking positions, critics say the line between official resources and personal benefit must remain clear. With her next chapter now underway, questions about Noem’s lifestyle and its funding are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.